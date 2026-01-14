Google Wallet is getting ready to bring search and full transaction history to Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet will soon let users view transactions from other devices and virtual card payments.

Currently, only the last 10 device-specific transactions are visible in the mobile app.

The improved feature is mentioned in recent Play Services updates, with search tools already in development.

For a lot of us, Google Wallet has become our primary method for paying for things. As good as Google Wallet is, there are some frustrations with the way it handles transaction history. Thankfully, those irritations could soon be a thing of the past, with the mobile app gaining features from the web app.

If you tap into one of your payment methods in Google Wallet on Android rigth now , all you can see is the 10 most recent transactions from that device. Payments made on your watch, another phone, or anything further back than those 10 items won’t show here. If you want to see all of your transactions from across all your devices, you have to use the webapp.

The release notes for Google Play Services 26.01 mention that “you can now view transactions from other devices and online purchases that use virtual card numbers” (via 9to5Google). Google Wallet version 25.1.x already has strings preparing the search functionality, so hopefully, we’ll see this feature sooner rather than later.

