Samsung phones are finally getting a Quick Settings tile for Google Wallet

TL;DR Samsung phones are reportedly getting the new Google Wallet Quick Settings tile.

This is noteworthy as Samsung devices didn’t actually have the old Wallet tile in the first place.

The release on Samsung devices comes a few months after Google first rolled out this new tile.

Google confirmed a few months ago that a new Quick Settings tile for Google Wallet was rolling out. However, it seemed like Samsung phones didn’t get the feature at the time. But that’s changing this week.

9to5Google reports that Samsung phones are now getting the new Google Wallet Quick Settings tile. The feature apparently requires version 24.39 of Google Play Services and version 24.38 of Google Wallet.

This scenario is exactly why a new Google Wallet Quick Settings tile is necessary. The legacy Wallet tile was a system-level feature that manufacturers could choose to drop, and Samsung evidently dropped it from One UI. The new tile, on the other hand, is effectively an app-based feature (although it still requires a recent version of Play Services).

This tile is handy if you want to quickly access passes, tickets, and other documents in the Google Wallet app. It’s possible to make contactless payments on an unlocked phone without actually opening Google Wallet, but the tile is also useful if you’re like me and want visual confirmation of a successful contactless payment. So we’re glad to see this option on Samsung phones.

