Google Wallet's new 'Photo' pass feature spotted on the Pixel 8 Pro

A couple of new features are starting to roll out the Google Wallet app . One of those features will allow you to digitize passes and the other disables the payment animation that activates after using Wallet.

Back in June, Google teased it would introduce a “Photo” function to Wallet that would let users digitize and save passes by taking pictures of QR codes and barcodes. According to 9to5Google , some Pixel 8 Pro users are starting to see the option in the Add to Wallet section of the app. This would signify that Google is in the early stages of rolling the feature out, as it has yet to be seen on any other device.

The feature will be the sixth option users will have to save a card or pass on the app. This feature should prove very useful for those who want to make digital payments, but have a phone without an NFC chip. Back when it was first teased, Google stated:

The new feature, to be launched in the coming months, makes any Android device capable of making digital payments with credit and debit cards by using their camera to scan dynamic codes in payment machines.

In addition to the Photo option, it appears Google is giving users the ability to turn off payment animations. When you make a successful payment with the app, you’ll see an animation play out. But if you’re tired of seeing that animation, you can now go into Wallet settings, scroll down to Animations, and toggle Success animations off.