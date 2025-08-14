Google Wallet has a new shortcut UI, but I'm not sure it's an upgrade

TL;DR Google Wallet has gained a new UI when you activate it via a double-tap of the power button.

This UI features a transparent design and an animation showing you how to tap your phone.

Unfortunately, this UI change means you can no longer launch the full app with a double-tap.

Android 16 on Pixel phones lets you double-tap the power button to activate Google Wallet. That’s a welcome change as the gesture was previously restricted to launching the camera. Now, a new UI is rolling out for this specific situation.

Users on the GoogleWallet subreddit discovered a redesigned UI when you double-tap the power button to summon Wallet. Check out a screen recording via Telegram user @Cooooooob at the top of the page, as well as a screenshot below.

The image and screen recording show a brand-new UI, complete with transparency effects. This interface also has an animation at the top that briefly shows users how to make a contactless payment with their phone.

This is a significant change, as double-tapping the power button to summon Google Wallet on a Pixel phone would previously just launch the full app. In saying so, this doesn’t seem to be a more convenient experience. You now have to tap the button at the bottom of the screen to open the full Wallet app, which is an extra step compared to the previous behavior. That’s not great news if you need to access passes, other documents, or your settings.

In any event, this isn’t the only Google Wallet change we’ve seen in recent months. Other notable additions include an easier way to fix custom passes and support for Nearby Passes notifications.

