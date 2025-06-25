Google Wallet finally lets you fix your custom passes without deleting them first

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet for Android now lets you edit your custom passes via an edit button.

This is a welcome change as you previously had to delete and then re-add your custom pass if you wanted to edit it.

This option seems to be a gradual release for now, so you might have to wait to see it on your phone.

Google Wallet gained custom pass functionality almost a year ago, allowing users to create a digital pass from any text document. The app doesn’t let you edit a custom pass after the fact, but that seems to be changing this week.

We spotted an Edit button for custom passes, allowing you to tweak your created pass accordingly. You can see this button in our screenshot below.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

This is a useful feature, as Google Wallet didn’t actually let you edit custom passes after you saved them. Instead, one workaround was to delete the created pass and add it again, as the app lets you edit any pass details before saving it. This workaround isn’t always feasible, though, especially if you lost the original physical document or card.

Thankfully, this Edit button means you can now tweak incorrect fields accordingly. This is useful if the app simply made a mistake in capturing details, or if you’ve got an old/damaged document. In saying so, colleague Joe Maring reported this on his phone, but I’m not seeing it on my devices. That means you might have to wait a while to get this feature on your phone.

This isn’t the only notable Google Wallet feature we’ve spotted in recent weeks. Last month, Google announced a Nearby Passes notification feature that notifies you to use a specific pass when you pass a point of interest. For example, the app could issue a notification to use your boarding pass when you’re at the airport or prompt you to use your loyalty card at a specific store.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.