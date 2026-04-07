Check out this bizarre Google Wallet bug causing the app to flicker wildly

Google has also offered some troubleshooting tips for those experiencing issues. One Reddit user who contacted Google about the problem claims to have received the following response from the company’s support team:

Thank you for your patience while I consulted with our technical team regarding the issues you’ve been experiencing with the Google Wallet app.

To help resolve this, please try the following troubleshooting steps in order:

Restart your device: This often resolves temporary system glitches.

Check for Software Updates: Go to Settings > Software Update > Download & Install to ensure your phone is running the latest OS.

App Updates: Open the Play Store and ensure the Google Wallet app and Google Play Services are fully updated.

If the issue persists, please try clearing the app’s temporary data:

Force Stop & Clear Cache: Go to Settings > Apps > Wallet > Force Stop, then select Storage > Clear Cache.

Clear App Data: If the cache doesn’t work, select Clear Data (Note: You may need to sign back in or re-add your cards after this step).

Reinstall: Uninstall the Google Wallet app and reinstall it fresh from the Play Store.

Sometimes specific display or system settings can interfere with the app:

Display Settings: Try temporarily disabling Adaptive Refresh Rate or Motion Smoothness (Settings > Display > Motion Smoothness > Standard).

Developer Options: If you have Developer Options enabled, ensure “Show surface updates” or “HW overlays” are turned off.

Safe Mode: Try opening the app in Safe Mode to see if a third-party app is causing a conflict.

Ensure your Google account is syncing correctly. In extreme cases, removing and re-adding your Google account to the device can refresh the connection to Google services.