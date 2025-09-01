Google Maps may soon keep your navigation updates where you can’t lose them

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps is starting to test Live Updates for navigation on some devices.

We spotted the feature several days ago, and more reports from other users have since surfaced.

Testing appears very limited for now.

If you’ve ever had a live navigation slip off your screen mid-journey, you’ll see why the latest Google Maps experiment could be useful. A handful of people are now seeing Live Updates appear for directions, keeping progress pinned on the screen while you travel.

We first spotted the feature several days ago, following a tip from user @slaydelulu on X. Since then, we’ve seen a handful of additional reports confirming that it isn’t restricted to Android Canary test builds. Various users have shared Screenshots from Pixel and Samsung phones running Android 16 QPR2 beta that show Maps notifications marked as Live Updates, suggesting Google is starting to expand testing.

Live Updates are Android’s way of keeping time-sensitive information in a persistent, glanceable notification. Instead of disappearing or being shuffled down the queue, they stay anchored so you can quickly check your route or remaining travel time. This could be particularly useful for drivers who might have flicked to another app.

This is far from a full rollout so far. The feature is still only showing for a small number of people, which points to Google running a very limited test for now. We’ll keep our eyes open for more reports coming in, and feel free to comment below if Live Updates for Google Maps have reached your device.

