Google Wallet may finally add Aadhaar card support alongside a new split-style FAB (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google Wallet is working on supporting the Aadhaar card in India, addressing its lack of integration despite rivals like Samsung Wallet already offering this feature.

We’ve also spotted a redesigned split FAB with “Add to wallet” and “View more” buttons that may provide quicker access to document search and management features.

Google Wallet has been gradually expanding its utility as a one-stop shop for storing all your important documents, ranging from credit cards to transit cards, and even identity cards, as well as just about everything else. We’ve now spotted Google Wallet working on supporting Aadhaar card in India, along with a new split-style FAB that could tie into a previously spotted search feature.

Google Wallet in India could soon get support for Aadhaar Google Wallet was relaunched in 2024 in India as a means of storing travel cards and identity documents. Currently, Google Wallet does not support the Aadhaar card, India’s primary government-issued identification card, despite rival solutions like Samsung Wallet having long supported this feature. This could soon change, as we’ve spotted new mentions of Aadhaar card within Google Wallet v25.1.850929474:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Google Wallet could also get UI updates Within the same Google Wallet app version, we’ve spotted a new split-style, centered FAB (floating action button) that replaces the single FAB present on the right-hand side.

Current UI Upcoming UI

In the current version, the single FAB opens the Add to wallet screen, where you can add passes, IDs, and other documents to your wallet. In the upcoming split-style FAB, the Plus button opens the same Add to wallet screen. The View more option currently does nothing, but we’ve spotted strings that give us more clues on what it could do:

Code Copy Text <string name="split_fab_feature_highlight_title">Explore your new Wallet</string> <string name="split_fab_feature_highlight_body">Tap <b>View more</b>" to manage what's on home, search your Wallet, and see all your payment methods, passes and activity"</string>

We’ve previously spotted Google Wallet working on a search feature, and this could be another entry point for it beyond the search button (which hasn’t rolled out yet). We’ll keep you updated when we learn more about it.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

