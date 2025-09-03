Google Wallet's exceptional Everything Else feature is rolling out more widely

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet’s Everything Else feature is now rolling out to regions outside the US.

Everything Else lets you scan uncommon IDs or documents and add their digital versions to Google Wallet.

Google is also updating the app with a new shortcut specific to Indian users.

At I/O 2024, Google announced a handy feature called Everything Else for Google Wallet. With this feature, you can scan or capture a picture of virtually any physical ID or pass and convert it into a digital item for storing in the Wallet app. Everything Else started rolling out in the US in August last year and is now being made available to markets beyond the US.

Google has recently updated a support page, with changes indicating that “Everything Else” on Google Wallet is starting to roll out to other regions. More specifically, the instructions on the page for adding an image to Google Wallet have been tweaked. The headline for the section now reads “Add items from a photo (except Australia, India, & Japan),” where the names of the excluded regions have been added. This hints at availability outside the US, though the reason behind the exclusion of Australia, India, and Japan has not been clarified.

Curiously, the feature is also rolling out in India, although the support pages have not been updated accurately to reflect this rollout. It’s unclear if Australia and Japan are also getting this feature.

Additionally, for Indian users specifically, Google is adding a new “Tap & Pay” shortcut directly within the Wallet app. Notably, Google Wallet does not have regulatory approval for NFC payments in the country, although a separate Google Pay (Indian version) does. The current shortcut only takes users to Google Pay.

These changes arrive after we learned that Google is working on a feature that will automatically scan your phone’s photo album for passes. It will suggest you to add these passes to your Wallet, reducing the effort for adding each one manually.

