Google's OG voice search may be getting smarter with new features

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a new interface for its voice search feature on the Android app.

We’ve spotted new shortcuts for other Google products being tested within the interface.

Along with shortcuts, Google is also experimenting with a new “Auto search” toggle.

Of late, Google appears hyper-focused on embedding shortcuts to Gemini or other AI-backed tools almost everywhere. However, in a surprising reverse move, Google may be working to improve standard (non-AI) voice search by adding a new set of shortcuts for a better experience.

Google is testing new features in the Google app for Android, aimed at enhancing how you search with your voice. We’ve spotted changes that could be making their way to Google’s voice search interface soon and have enabled them through under-the-hood tweaks.

Existing UI New UI being tested New UI in dark mode

The first big change to notice is the new set of buttons at the bottom. While the interface that’s currently live lets you get going with voice searches, the upcoming UI we found would let you choose among four options. These include regular voice search, Search Live, Song search, and Live Translate. All these features already exist, so the big change here is Google consolidating them in one place.

Search Live Song Search Live Translate

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Another big change we’re noticing with this upcoming UI is the option to toggle “Auto search” on or off. Auto search essentially starts processing your query as soon as you stop talking. As you can imagine, it may not always be ideal, as it can prematurely start searching when you pause while speaking. Google has been working to bring the option to turn off Auto Search, which might also go live with the rest of the changes. We’re now seeing a new UI to turn Auto search on or off.

Auto Search turned off Buttons to stop or send query

As with other APK teardowns, it’s impossible to predict when, or if, these features will go live any time soon, even though the level of completeness suggests they’re likely coming soon. While Google has already announced major changes coming to Android at a dedicated event last week, there’s a small chance we might see these changes rolling out on the sidelines of Google I/O 2026, which is scheduled for tomorrow.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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