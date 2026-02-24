Ever had Google cut you off mid-question? A fix may be coming

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR In the latest Google app beta, we’ve spotted the testing of a new toggle for voice search behavior.

It could let you choose between auto-submitting queries when you pause and manually tapping to search.

This would prevent your voice search queries from being submitted early by accident, but the feature isn’t working properly yet.

Voice search in the Google app has been getting a steady glow-up lately, leaning into the same Gemini-inspired aesthetic we’ve seen across AI Mode and other Google interfaces. But while the visuals have been evolving, the underlying behavior hasn’t changed much. It now looks like Google could be testing a tweak that tackles a long-standing frustration with how voice queries are handled.

Currently, when you open voice search from the Google app or its home screen widget and start speaking, your query is automatically submitted the moment you pause. That works well enough for quick commands like “weather tomorrow” or “restaurants near me.” But if you’re asking something longer and naturally pause mid-sentence to think, the app can interpret that silence as the end of your query and fire off the search too early.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

In the Google app beta version 17.7.58.sa.arm64, we managed to enable a new toggle at the top of the voice search screen that appears to be designed to address exactly that. As shown in the image above, the interface displays two options: Auto search and Tap to search. Auto search behaves as it does today, sending your query as soon as you stop speaking. The new alternative is Tap to search, which is meant to keep listening even if you pause, requiring you to manually tap the screen to submit your search.

You’ll have realized the benefit of this option already — more control when framing longer and more conversational questions. If you tend to pause while thinking, this could prevent accidental early searches and cut down on having to start over. The idea would address a common concern people have when using their voice to interact with many chatbots and search interfaces.

We say that it would do that, except it’s still being built behind the scenes, and the feature doesn’t appear to be working as intended just yet. In our testing, voice search still auto-submits in both modes, suggesting the UI option has been implemented, but the functionality hasn’t. We’ll keep an eye on its progress, but as with all APK teardowns, there’s no guarantee this toggle will roll out widely, and Google could change or remove it before it ever reaches a stable release.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

