Google Search has a subtle new way to push you toward AI Mode

TL;DR Google Search has added a new plus (+) icon in the search bar.

The button allows you to upload documents and images, doing which will open AI Mode.

The UI doesn’t clearly explain what the button is supposed to do.

Google really wants people to try its AI Mode, which turns searching for information on the web into a quasi-conversation with a multimodal chatbot. Just last week, we saw that Chrome is getting ready to incorporate AI Mode right into the browser, and now, a new icon that surfaces some AI Mode functionality is showing up on the Google homepage.

The search bar at google.com has included an AI Mode icon on the right hand side for some time. Today, we’re seeing an additional plus icon at the left side of the bar. Clicking the plus brings up options to upload an image or document, either of which will initiate an AI Mode interaction where you can ask questions about your upload.

What exactly this new button does is poorly telegraphed by the UI; there’s no AI Mode branding connected the button until after you’ve uploaded your file. The tooltip that appears when you mouse over the icon just says “Upload files or images.”

Given Search’s Lens integration similarly asks you to “Drag an image here or upload a file” when you click its search bar icon, the additional upload options might be a bit confusing to less engaged users.

Still, compared to clicking the existing AI Mode icon and then uploading your file from there, the plus icon does save you a click, so there’s some utility if you regularly use AI Mode to interact with pictures or other documents.

I’m seeing the new plus icon across three separate Google accounts, so it seems to be rolled out widely. You can try it now at google.com.

