Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Voice search in the Google app is leaning hard into the Gemini aesthetic
44 minutes ago
- The Google app’s voice search interface has been updated with a new look.
- This new appearance is more in line with Gemini and Search AI Mode.
- The update is live for some users across multiple versions of the Google app.
Update, January 19, 2026 (2:43 PM ET): Almost immediately after publishing this story, we managed to enable an even newer version of the voice search interface in version 17.2.51.sa.arm64 of the Google app:
This new new version replaces the cartoon face in the interface with a microphone icon and the text reading “Listening…” with “Ask anything.” Again, we were able to enable this with some tinkering, but it’s not yet rolling out. The version described in our story below is rolling out as of today.
Original article, January 19, 2026 (2:22 PM ET): The Google app is getting a visual update that gives it kind of a Gemini vibe. A new look is rolling out to the voice search interface accessible from microphone icons throughout the Google app, bringing softly glowing colors that look a lot like what you’ll see in Gemini and Google’s AI Mode.
As spotted by 9to5Google, an updated visual theme rolling out to the Google app’s voice search replaces the old Google Assistant-style four-dot animation with a new horizon-shaped bar that glows with the same colors you’ll see when interacting with Google’s other modern voice-search interfaces. We first saw these changes coming in September, and they’re now reaching users in the wild.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
The update comes with a refresh for song search, too. The previous animation showing a sort of sphere of colored dots has also been replaced by the same glowing horizon as seen in standard voice search. The small text reading “Play, sing or hum a song…” is gone, with the UI now showing large, bold text that reads simply “Play/Sing/Hum,” with each word on its own line.
You’re also able to select from a handful of new automated voices that’ll read out spoken results: Cosmo, Neso, Terra, and Cassini.
This refreshed interface can be accessed by tapping the microphone icons in either the Google Search app or its home screen widgets. I’m seeing the refresh on my own Pixel 9 Pro with version 17.1 (beta) of the Google app. 9to5 reports having accessed the new look on stable version 17.1 and beta version 17.2, as well.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.