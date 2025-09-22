Google is testing out a whole new vibe for voice search in its Android app

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a new voice and song search UI in the Google app beta.

The redesign uses animations in the style of AI Mode and removes recent searches.

The test appears to be server-side, so only select users will see it so far.

Google seems to be testing a refresh of the way voice search looks inside the Google app, including the Shazam-like song search section. To the surprise of no one, the redesign makes it feel more in line with the company’s AI features.

As spotted by Telegram user @shishirverm, the change has started showing up in version 16.36.40.sa.arm64 beta of the Google app. Right now, tapping the microphone icon in the Google app or the home screen widget brings up a screen that says “listening…” and some recent searches plus search suggestions underneath. If you press the “Search for a song” button, you get another page with an animation and a small prompt to play, sing, or hum a song.

In the new design, the previous and suggested searches are gone. The main voice search screen now uses the same pulsing animation you’ll see when using voice search in Google’s AI mode, asking you, “What’s on your mind?” The song search page has also been reworked with the same animation and a much bigger and bolder “Play Sing Hum” message that’s hard to miss.

The images above compare the old and new UI, and the video below shows the redesigned voice and song search in action.

You may be keen to check out this overhaul for yourself, but you probably can’t try it yet. Like many Google experiments, this rollout seems to be controlled on the server side, so even with the right app version installed, the old interface may stick around for now.

It’s also not the only voice search facelift Google has been testing. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Play Store gained its own redesigned voice search sheet. Strangely, the new UI on the Play Store voice search looks very similar to the one that may be on the way out in the Google app, so perhaps we’ll also see it shift towards the AI Mode interface quite rapidly.

