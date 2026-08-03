Google's Voice Search redesign puts every search option at your fingertips

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is revamping Voice Search with a redesigned interface that brings Search, AI Mode, Live, and Song Search together in one place.

The new UI adds real-time transcription, transcript editing, and remembers your last-used search mode for a faster, more personalized experience.

The redesign is currently limited to some Google app beta users.

Google never seems to sit still for long. Just when you think the company is done tweaking Search, another redesign pops up. Earlier this year, we saw Google experimenting with a new Voice Search interface that looked a lot more like Gemini. Now, it appears the company is taking things a step further.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Voice Search in the Google app is getting a major redesign. The new interface lets you jump between different ways of searching from a single screen. If you’ve ever opened Google to ask a quick question, identify a song playing in a cafe, or have a longer conversation with AI, this update could make those tasks feel much more seamless.

The biggest visual change is a new toolbar at the bottom of the screen. From there, you’ll be able to switch between Search, AI Mode, Live, and Song Search without digging through separate menus or starting over every time.

The standard Search option now features a fresh four-bar waveform animation while Google transcribes what you’re saying in real time at the top of the screen. Once you’ve finished speaking, you can either send your question to AI Mode using the forward arrow or stop recording and edit the transcript before searching. This could actually save you from repeating an entire query after stumbling over a few words.

Search Live still appears to be designed for longer, back-and-forth conversations. Instead of treating every follow-up as a brand-new search, it lets you continue the discussion naturally, making it a better fit for more detailed questions. Song Search, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to be changing, so it should continue working the same way for identifying music playing around you.

Another small but welcome touch is that the interface remembers the mode you used most recently. So, if you usually prefer AI Mode over standard Search, that’s what Voice Search will open the next time.

For now, the redesigned interface isn’t widely available. It appears to be rolling out to some users on the Google app beta, and we haven’t spotted it on our devices yet. That means most people will have to wait a little longer before they can try it.

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