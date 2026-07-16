Google Search's AI Mode can now handle tasks beyond the search bar

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Search’s AI Mode can now connect to third-party apps like Canva, YouTube Music, and Instacart in the US.

You can complete real-world tasks from Search, including creating Canva designs, building YouTube Music playlists, and filling Instacart shopping carts with simple prompts.

Google plans to add more app integrations, turning AI Mode into a more capable assistant.

If you’ve been using Gemini with Gmail or Calendar, you’ll already know how much time it can save by pulling information from the apps you use every day. Google now wants to bring that same idea to Search, except this time it’s not just answering questions — it’s helping you actually get things done.

Starting today in the US, you can switch to AI Mode in Google Search and link to supported third-party apps. The initial lineup includes YouTube Music, Canva, and Instacart.

Imagine you’re planning a birthday party. Rather than opening Canva, picking a template, and tweaking it yourself, you can simply ask AI Mode to make a colorful invitation for a party next Saturday with a tropical theme. Once Canva is connected, Search understands the request, sends it over, and returns a ready-made design in moments.

The same goes for music. If you’re tired of spending 20 minutes building the perfect playlist, AI Mode can ask YouTube Music to put together one that matches your vibe — whether that’s a laid-back barbecue, an ’80s throwback, or a high-energy workout. When it’s done, you can save the playlist directly to your YouTube Music library.

And then there’s the grocery shopping. Say you’ve finalized the guest list and realize you need snacks, drinks, and dessert. Instead of manually searching for every item in Instacart, you can tell AI Mode what you need, and it’ll populate your shopping cart for you. You still decide whether to check out, but the tedious part of filling the cart is already done.

That’s really what makes this update interesting — AI Mode is gradually evolving from something that simply finds information into something that can actually complete parts of a task on your behalf.

For now, app support is limited, but Google says it’s working with additional partners. Once access expands, AI Mode could become much more useful for everyday planning, shopping, and creative work, all without leaving the Search page.

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