Google’s newest AI text-to-video generator lets you create full-fledged movies from scratch

The platform leverages powerful models, such as Imagen 3 for images, Veo 2 for video generation, Chirp for voiceovers, and Lyria for background music.

Users can execute the entire process in Google’s Vertex AI Studio interface without needing coding or editing experience.

Google has announced a new addition to its AI toolkit: Vertex AI Media Studio, a suite of generative tools that allows users to create polished videos from just a text prompt. The platform is built on top of Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and bundles together several of the company’s advanced models to handle every aspect of video production, including visuals, voice, and music, without needing any video editing or coding experience.

Users can begin by generating an image using Imagen 3, Google’s image generation model. That image can then be transformed into a video using Veo 2, the company’s video generation model, which also offers customization tools. According to Google, Veo lets you choose the type of camera movement (like drone shots or panning), tweak the frame rate, and set how long the video should be. If the model adds any elements you don’t like, a Magic Eraser-style feature can remove them, similar to what Pixel phone users might already be familiar with.

Once the visuals are ready, Media Studio uses Chirp, Google’s voice synthesis model, to add a voiceover. To complete the production, Lyria — a model jointly developed by Google DeepMind and YouTube — generates a music track to serve as the background score.

In theory, the result is a complete, ready-to-share video that looks and sounds professional. And all of this can be done from a single workspace in the Vertex AI Studio, the same console where developers can test Google’s latest Gemini models.

Vertex AI, the broader platform housing these tools, provides access to Google’s Gemini models, which the company says can process multiple data types, including text, images, and code, to generate varied outputs. Developers and non-technical users can experiment with these features in Vertex AI Studio, a prototyping environment where they can test prompts and fine-tune AI models for specific tasks.

While these new tools promise to streamline content creation, they also raise familiar questions about authenticity, human creativity, and responsible AI use. But for now, Google is making a big bet that many users, especially those without editing chops, will welcome a simple way to generate slick, on-brand videos with just a few clicks.

