Google updates Veo so videos finally fit phone screens

TL;DR Veo 3.1 is here, and its biggest feature is native vertical video output.

Veo understands portrait framing from the start, keeping subjects centered and motion optimized for phone screens.

Visual consistency is also improved, reducing jarring shifts in character appearance.

Creators have been trying to adapt Google’s Veo model for their needs, but making vertical videos has always been a challenge. This is a big issue now that Shorts, Reels, and TikTok are so popular. With Veo 3.1, Google is finally catching up, and the main new feature is native vertical output for Ingredients to Video.

Google said in a blog post that Veo 3.1 now lets Ingredients to Video create real vertical clips by default, so the model understands portrait framing (9:16) right away. This keeps subjects centered, arranges motion vertically, and makes scenes fit phone screens from the beginning.

This is important for anyone making lots of social content. Short-form creators can now give Veo things like reference images, style hints, and text prompts, and get vertical videos that look like they were made for that format.

If you’re new to Veo, Ingredients to Video is the mode where you can mix different inputs like images, sketches, motion references, and text into one generated clip. It’s the most flexible part of Veo, but until now, it was also the most frustrating for mobile-first creators. With 3.1, this workflow now supports vertical output smoothly.

Vertical video may be the star, but it’s not the only improvement landing in Veo 3.1. Google says the model now delivers more consistent visual quality across scenes, with no jarring shifts in character appearance.

This update shows where Google wants Veo to compete. By focusing on vertical output and easier workflows for creators, Google is clearly targeting social platforms.

