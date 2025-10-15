Google's filmmaking tool is getting a power-up from the rollout of Veo 3.1

TL;DR Google is rolling out Veo 3.1, which will bring new capabilities to Flow.

These new capabilities include “Ingredients to Video,” “Frames to Video,” “Extend,” and the ability to add or remove objects.

With these tools, you’ll be able to more precisely edit your AI-generated videos.

Veo 3 was first introduced earlier this year, around Google I/O in May. The AI video generator, capable of producing clips from text and images, powers the company’s AI filmmaking tool, known as Flow. Google has now rolled out a newer version of the model, Veo 3.1, which brings some improvements to Flow, like stronger prompt adherence and improved audiovisual quality, and adds some new editing capabilities.

Ingredients to Video The first of these new editing capabilities is called “Ingredients to Video.” As Google explains, this feature will allow you to use multiple reference images (ingredients) to create your desired scene. For example, you could submit an image of someone riding a dirt bike in a desert and an image of purple glitter. The result would be someone riding a dirt bike in a desert full of purple glitter.

Frames to Video The second editing feature will allow Flow users to have more control over the beginning and end of a video. Called “Frames to Video,” this tool lets you submit an image that will be used at the start of the video and a second image that will be used at the end. The AI will then generate a video that seamlessly transitions from the first image to the last image.

Extend As the name suggests, the Extend tool enables you to lengthen your video clips. When in use, the tool will take the final second of the video you created and will continue on from there. This means you’ll be able to create scenes that last for a minute or longer.

Add or remove objects The final new capability coming to Flow is a pretty standard editing feature. You’ll now be able to add or remove objects in your video. By using “Insert,” you can add anything, like shadows or scene lighting. If you choose to remove something, the AI will reconstruct the background and surroundings so it looks like that object was never there to begin with.

In addition to being available in Flow, Veo 3.1 can also be accessed through the Gemini API or Vertex AI. The new video AI model will also be available in the Gemini app.

