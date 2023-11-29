Google TV's version of Wrapped is here, and The Last of Us dominates

Google

TL;DR Google TV’s version of Spotify’s Wrapped is here, giving us a summary of top trends in movies and TV.

The Last of Us was the most-watched show, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the most-watched film.

Interestingly, all three of the top viewing days were in January, likely thanks to The Last of Us.

Earlier today, Spotify rolled out its annual Wrapped feature. This gives you an overview of your listening habits over the past year while also giving the world an overview of the top trends on the service. Now, Google TV is rolling out its own version of Wrapped. This gives us a great look at the top content of the year as well as some other data points.

Unfortunately, Google TV doesn’t fully replicate Wrapped because it doesn’t give you an overview of your personal viewing stats. However, there’s still some exciting stuff gleaned here from the world at large.

Days with the most views This is one of the crazier bits of data Google offers. Looking at the calendar from January 1 to October 31 to find the days when the most people were watching content on Google TV, all of the top three days are in January, specifically January 15, January 1, and January 29, in that order. Why? Well, the January 1 one is easy to explain — it’s New Year’s Day, and people are tired and don’t have much else to do. The other two dates, though, very likely line up with the next section.

Most-watched TV shows The most-watched show of the year is The Last of Us, which premiered on MAX (formerly known as HBO Max) on — wait for it — January 15, 2023. That show’s third episode was one of its most highly regarded and became a sensation, with online discourse reaching a fever pitch over the following few days. That episode premiered on January 29.

So really, it appears The Last of Us completely dominated Google TV this year.

Elsewhere, the second-most-watched show of the year was Only Murders in the Building. Western series Yellowstone came in third.

Most-watched movies Unexpectedly, the five most-watched films of 2023 on Google TV are either animated or based on animation properties. The top film for popularity is The Super Mario Bros. movie, which is fully CGI animated. The second is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which features a ton of CGI animation and is based on an animation IP. In third, we have Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, yet another CGI animation film.

Continuing on, the fourth-most-watched film was Disney’s Elemental, also animated. In fifth, we have the live-action version of The Little Mermaid (2023), a remake of an animated film that also incorporates a massive amount of CGI animation.

Clearly, Google TV users love themselves some animated films.

To see the complete 2023 lists of Google TV’s version of Wrapped, check out the “For You” tab in the Google TV interface. This is only open to users in the US, Australia, Brazil, and India, at least for now.

