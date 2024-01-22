Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Max: Your guide to every movie and TV show on the platform
Max launched in the US in mid-2020 and is now available in many parts of the world. It already has a huge content library from several different sources, along with a small but growing list of original and exclusive series and movies. Here’s a list of all the movies and TV shows you can stream on the service right now.
What is Max and how do I sign up?
Max is the name for Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming service. It is the home of a large back library of content from Warner Bros, both from its movies and TV shows. This includes franchises from DC Comics, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and more. You can also stream content from HBO’s library of movies and exclusive TV shows and films, along with anime from Crunchyroll and Studio Ghibli. It also offers films from Criterion’s library of classic and international films. Max is continuing to expand the list of original and exclusive content for its streaming service, including adding shows from Magnolia Network, the cable channel owned by Discovery.
Max is currently available for new customers for $15.99 a month without ads. The good news is that you can also get Max for no additional cost if you are already signed up for HBO via your local cable TV operator or if you have signed up for an AT&T wireless or internet service. You can also get the service for $9.99 a month with ads. You can sign up for Max at the link below:
There are a few ways to get Max for free, but the easiest is to be an HBO cable subscriber. Then, you can log in with your cable account and watch at any time. Max also offers a free library with select episodes from its most popular shows.
The exact process will vary based on your TV, but you will have to download it from your app store. If you’re using an Xbox or Playstation, you should be able to search for the app and download it easily. You can also stream Max using AirPlay or Chromecast.
There are tons of shows and movies to dig into on Max. If you’re new to the service, we recommend catching up on HBO hits like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos, but you can check out even more top titles here.
Max is continuing its relationship with Warner Bros, which means that top titles like The Batman, Elvis, and Black Adam will make their way to the service this year.
If you’re having trouble signing in, make sure to double-check your login information. You may have typed your password incorrectly or entered the wrong email address. If you’re still having trouble, you may have to uninstall and reinstall the app on your TV.
Upcoming merger with Discovery Plus
In August 2022, Warner Bros Discovery, the new owners of Max, confirmed it would merge the service with Discovery Plus sometime in 2023. The service will have a new name that has yet to be announced. It has already added shows from Discovery’s Magnolia Network to its list.
Surprise removal of many HBO and Max Originals
Ahead of the Max-Discovery Plus merger, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to quietly remove several movies and shows from Max. Many of these films and series were either HBO or Max originals, which means many of them won’t be available to stream or even buy via official channels.
For a complete list, here are the movies and shows that will no longer be available to stream and watch on Max
Max Originals
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- About Last Night
- An American Pickle
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis
- Charm City Kings
- Close Enough
- Ellen’s Next Great Designer
- Esme & Roy
- The Fungies!
- Generation Hustle
- Genera+ion
- Infinity Train
- Little Ellen
- Locked Down
- Moonshot
- My Mom, Your Dad
- Odo
- Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
- Roald Daul’s The Witches
- Summer Camp Island
- Superintelligence
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
- The Runaway Bunny
- Theodosia
- Tig n’ Seek
- Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs
HBO Originals
- Camping
- Mrs. Fletcher
- My Dinner with Herve
- Run
- Share
- Vinyl
Cartoon Network shows
- Dodo
- Elliott From Earth
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
- Mighty Magiswords
- OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes
- Uncle Grandpa
- Victor and Valentino
Acquired Shows
- Detention Adventure
- Messy Goes to Okido
- Mia’s Magic Playground
- The Ollie & Moon Show
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
- Make It Big, Make It Small
- Squish
In December 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery announced even more TV shows will be removed soon from Max. They include some Max Originals:
- Gordita Chronicles
- Love Life
- Made for Love
- The Garcias
- Minx
In addition, more HBO and Max originals will soon be removed from the service. However, they will later appear on free ad-based streaming services like Pluto TV, Tubi, Amazon Freevee, and others:
- Westworld
- The Nevers
- Raised by Wolves
- FBOY Island
- Legendary
- Finding Magic Mike
- Head of the Class
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
Free ad-based service coming in 2023
In addition to the merger of Max and Discovery Plus, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced plans to launch its own free ad-based streaming service. It would likely include many movies and TV shows that have either been removed from Max or will be in the near future. More info on the free service, which will likely have its own name, will be revealed in 2023.
Max list: Exclusive movies and TV shows
Despite the recent removal of films and series, Max still has a growing list of original movies and TV shows that are exclusively found on the streaming service in the US. Many of the shows and movies come from other countries worldwide and are being released as Max Originals. From the Monsterverse movies to The Sopranos, here’s what’s on Max:
Max list: Original scripted shows, movies, and specials
- Doom Patrol
- Search Party
- Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO
- Adventure Time Distant Lands: Obsidian
- Close Enough
- Looney Toons Cartoons
- Frayed
- Pure
- Unpregnant
- The Murders at White House Farm
- The West Wing Reunion
- Gomorrah
- Two Weeks to Live
- Valley of Tears
- I Hate Susie
- The Flight Attendant
- Bugs Bunny 24-Carrot Holiday Special
- The Trial of Christine Keeler
- Let Them All Talk
- 4 Blocks
- Love Monster
- Homeschool Musical Class of 2020
- Arthur’s Law
- Possessions
- Perfect Life
- The Head
- It’s A Sin
- Arthur’s Law
- Made for Love
- Other Parents
- That Damn Michael Che
- Hacks
- Starstruck
- No Sudden Move
- Tom and Jerry in New York
- Gossip Girl
- And Just Like That
- The Sex Life of College Girls
- Santa Inc
- The Other Two
- Station Eleven
- 8-Bit Chrismas
- Peacemaker
- Ruxx
- Theodosia
- The Tourist
- Our Flag Means Death
- Dream Raider
- The Girl Before
- Adventure of the Ring
- On The Job
- Bunker
- A Thousand Fangs
- Father of the Bride
- Amsterdam
- Pennyworth
- A Christmas Story Christmas
- On The Roam
- Sort Of
Original non-scripted shows and specials
- Craftopedia
- On The Record
- Karma
- Expecting Amy
- The Dog House
- Selena + Chef
- Singletown
- HA Festival: The Art of Comedy
- Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco Presents Beth Stelling
- Rose Matafeo: Horndog
- On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries
- Class Action Park
- Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
- The Great Pottery Throwdown
- Storytime All Stars Presents
- Haute Dog
- Equal
- Chelsea Handler: Evolution
- A World of Calm
- Full Bloom
- Colin Quinn and Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show
- Veneno
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion
- Baby God
- My Gift: A Christmas Special with Carrie Underwood
- Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults
- Stylish with Jenna Lyons
- House of Ho
- Adult Material
- The Event
- Black Art: In the Absence of Light
- There is No “I” In Threesome
- The Bridge
- Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests
- Isabel
- Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
- Wahl Street
- Lucy The Human Chimp
- The Big Shot with Bethany
- LFG
- Through Our Eyes
- What Happened to Brittany Murphy?
- The Way Down
- Hard Knocks in Season: Indianapolis Colts
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
- Juanpa + Chef
- Sandy + Chef
- 40 Means Nothing
- Take Out With Lisa Ling
- Gaming Wall Street
- Equal
- The Last Movie Stars
- Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind
- The Big Brunch
- Santa Camp
Max List: HBO movies
- 12 Strong
- 12 Years A Slave
- The 15:17 To Paris
- 2:22
- 2 Days In New York
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- 2 Guns
- 20 Feet From Stardom
- 21 and Over
- 28 Days Later
- 28 Weeks Later
- 3:10 To Yuma
- The 40-Year-New Virgin
- Abduction
- The Accidental Spy
- Across the Universe
- Admission
- Adventureland
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl
- The Adventures of Tintin
- After The Sunset
- Aftermath
- Airheads
- Airplane
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Alan Partridge
- Alex and Emma
- The Aftermath
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
- All I See Is You
- All My Life
- All Good Things
- All The President’s Men
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- American Gigalo
- American Pastoral
- An American Haunting
- American Psycho
- American Psycho 2
- The Amityville Horror, 1979
- The Amityville Horror, 2005
- Amityville 3-D
- Amityville II: The Possession
- Anger Management
- Anna Karenina
- Anna to the Infinite Power
- Annabelle
- Antlers
- Army of Darkness
- Army of One
- Arsenal
- Assassination Nation
- The Assignment
- Atonement
- Australia
- The Aviator
- Bad Milo
- Bad Words
- Barbarian
- Barry Munday
- Basic Instinct
- Basic Instinct 2
- Beach Rats
- Bee Movie
- Being Flynn
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Best in Show
- The Best Man’s Holiday
- The Betrayed
- Beyond the Black Rainbow
- The Big Game
- Billy Elliott
- The Birdcage
- Birth
- Black Boy Joy
- Black Hawk Down
- Blades of Glory
- Bloodsport
- Blood Ties
- Blue Bayou
- Bolero
- Boogie
- The Book Thief
- The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
- Border
- The Bourne Identity
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- Breakdown
- The Break-Up
- A Bridge Too Far
- Broadcast News
- Broken English
- Bronson
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Brother Nature
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Brothers Solomon
- The Butterfly Effect
- Cake
- Cantinflas
- Capote
- The Care Bears Movie
- Caro Comes Out
- Casa De La Padre
- Catch That Kid
- Changeling
- Chaplin
- Chef
- Child 44
- Chicago
- Chinatown
- The Chosen
- Cinderella Man
- City Of Ghosts
- City Of God
- Cloverfield
- Cocoon The Return
- The Con Is On
- Colossal
- Collateral
- Collide
- Collision Course
- Coming To America
- Company Business
- The Confirmation
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- The Cooler
- Cop Land
- Cracked
- Cry Macho
- Cry Wolf
- Culpa
- Curious George
- Cursed
- The Cypher
- Damsel
- Dances With Wolves
- Danny Collins
- The Dark Half
- Dark Water
- Darkest Hour
- Darkness
- The Day After Tomorrow
- The Day The Earth Stood Still
- Daybreak
- Day Breakers
- Days of Thunder
- Dead Silence
- The Dead Zone
- Deep Down
- Defending Your Life
- Defiance
- Dinner with Friends
- Dirty Pretty Things
- The Dishwasher
- Disturbia
- Disturbing Behavior
- Doctor Dolittle
- Dolphin Tale
- Domino
- Donnie Darko
- Double Jeopardy
- Doubt
- Down a Darkhall
- Down with Love
- Dr. Dolittle (1967)
- Dr. Dolittle 3
- Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief
- Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
- Dragged Across Concrete
- Dressed To Kill
- Dune (2021)
- Dunkirk
- Duplex
- Early Man
- The East
- Elle Enchanted
- Employee of the Month
- The Empty Man
- The End
- Ender’s Game
- Endless Love
- Epic
- Equilibrium
- Erased
- Escape Plan
- Executive Decision
- The Extra Man
- Extraction
- Extremely Louds and Incredibly Close
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Elvis
- The Fast and The Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast and Furious 6
- Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga
- Fast Company
- The Faculty
- The Falcon And The Snowman
- Fatal Attraction
- Fatale
- Fay Grim
- The Final Cut
- Finding Neverland
- Fine China
- Fire Fire
- Firehouse Dog
- The Fisher King
- Fled
- The Flight Of The Phoenix
- The Fog
- For A Good Time Call
- For Colored Girls
- For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada
- For Your Consideration
- Fraility
- Freaky
- Free Guy
- Free Willy 2
- Free Willy 3
- Freejack
- The French Dispatch
- The French Lieutenant’s Woman
- The Freshman
- Frida
- Friends With Kids
- From Paris with Love
- Fun Size
- Gangster Squad
- Genius
- Getting Even With Dad
- Getting Played
- Ghost Town
- Gia
- Girl Most Likely
- Godzilla Vs Kong
- Gone Baby Gone
- A Good Day To Die Hard
- Good Deeds
- Good Neighbors
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- The Great Gatsby
- Greenland
- Gun Shy
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Gus Van Sant’s Last Days
- Half Brothers
- The Hangover Part III
- The Happening
- A Happening of Monumental Proportions
- Harlem Nights
- Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Haunting In Connecticut
- Head Office
- Hearts in Atlantis
- Hellboy
- The Help
- Her Body
- Here Comes The Devi
- High Anxiety
- High Fidelity
- High-Rise
- The Hitcher
- Hitman
- The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- Hobo With a Shotgun
- The Holiday
- Home Fries
- The Host
- Hostage
- Hotel Coppelia
- Hotel Rwanda
- The Hours
- House
- How To Be Single
- How to Deal
- Hugo
- Human Capital
- The Hunter
- Hyde Park on Hudson
- I Give It A Year
- I’ll See You In My Dreams
- I Robot
- I Used To Go Here
- Identity Thief (Extended Version)
- Igby Goes Down
- Igor
- The Importance of Being Earnest
- Imposter
- In Other Words
- In The Heart of the Seas
- In The Heat of the Night
- In The Heights
- The Incredible Hulk
- Inheritance
- Inside Man
- The Internship
- Invisibles
- Irresistible
- Jack The Giant Slayer
- Jackie Brown
- Jason’s Lyric
- The Jewel of the Nile
- Joe Versus The Volcano
- John Dies At The End
- Joyful Noise
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jungle Master
- Judgment
- Just Married
- Kajillionaire
- Kick-Ass
- Kick-Ass 2
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Killing Gunther
- Kiltro
- Kin
- King Kong (2006)
- The King’s Man
- Krull
- Lady in White
- The Ladies Man
- Land
- Lars And The Real Girl
- The Last Airbender
- The Last Duel
- The Last Five Years
- Last Night
- The Last Movie Star
- The Last of the Blond Bombshells
- Lawnmower Man 2
- Laws of Attraction
- Le Divorce
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- Leap Year
- The Legend of Hercules
- Let Him Go
- The Letter
- Life Partners
- The Life Before Your Eyes
- Life Of Pi
- Like Crazy
- Like Water For Chocolate
- Limbo
- Limitless
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- Little Con Lili
- Little Man
- Little Monsters
- The Little Things
- The Loft
- Lonely Blue Night
- Loser Leaves Town
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Lottery Ticket
- Love and Mercy
- Lucky Numbers
- Lucy
- Lupe
- Luv
- Macbeth
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Magic Mick XXL
- Malignant
- The Many Saints of Newark
- MASH
- Mass Ave
- Master and Commandter
- The Master of Disguise
- Matchstick Men
- Max Payne
- Max Steel
- Macbeth
- Memento
- Mickey Blue Eyes
- Mighty Morphin Power Ranger: The Movie
- The Mighty Quinn
- Mimic
- Mimic 2
- Mimic 3
- Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
- Mom and Dad Save the World
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Monsters’ Ball
- Monsters
- Moon
- Moonfall
- Moonstruck
- Mortal Kombat (2021)
- Mousehunt
- A Mouse Tale
- Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- Murphy’s Law
- The Mustang
- My Boss’s Daughter
- My Baby’s Daddy
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding
- My Bloody Valentine 3-D
- My Blue Heaven
- My Cousin Vinnie
- My Days of Mercy,
- Nanny McPhee
- Never Let Me Go
- The New Mutants
- News of the World
- The Next Three Days
- The Night House
- Night Owls
- Nightmare Alley
- No Country For New Men
- Nobody
- Nobody’s Fool
- Nostalgia
- Our Mothers
- Obivion
- Odd Jobs
- O.G.
- The Omen (2006)
- Once Upon a Time in Brookly
- Ondine
- The One I Love
- The Ones Below
- Only Lovers Left Alive
- Original Sin
- The Out Of Towners
- Pacific Rim
- Pariah
- Papi
- Paulie
- The Peacemaker
- Percy Jackson: Seas of Monsters
- A Perfect Murder
- Perfect Stranger
- The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Piter
- Point Break (2015)
- Poltergeist II
- Poltergeist II
- The Pope of Greenwich Village
- Porno
- The Poseidon Adventure
- Prancer
- Presumed Innocent
- Pretty in Pink
- Prime
- Princess Cut
- Private Parts
- Profile
- Promising Young Woman
- Pure
- Project X
- The Quarry
- The Queen
- Quigley Down Under
- Rabbit Hole
- Racing Stripes
- Rain Man
- The Raid: Redemption
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part 2
- Rango
- The Reader
- Real Steel
- Red
- Red 2
- Red Dragon
- Reefa
- Religulous
- The Relic
- Remember Me
- Reminiscence
- Rendez-Vous
- Rent
- Reservation Road
- Reservoir Dogs
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil Afterlife
- Resident Evil Extinction
- Return to Me
- Revolver
- Ricochet
- Riddick
- Righteous Kill
- R.I.P.D.
- Risky Business
- The River Wild
- Rizo
- Rob Roy
- Robin Hood (2018)
- The Rocker
- Rocket Science
- Rocky, 1975
- Rocky Balboa, 2006
- Rocky II, 1979
- Rocky III, 1982
- Rocky IV, 1985
- Rocky V, 1990
- A RØDEo Film
- Romancing The Stone
- Ron’s Gone Wrong
- Rounders
- A Royal Affair
- The Ruins
- Rules of Engadgement
- Runaway Train
- Runner Runner
- Rush
- Sabotage
- Santa’s Slay
- Saturday Night Fever (Director’s Cut)
- Save the Last Dance
- Save the Last Dance 2
- Say Anything
- School Ties
- School Dance
- The Scorpion King
- The Secret Garden
- The Secret Life of Bees
- The Secret In Their Eyes
- The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty
- The Seeker
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- Seneca
- Senseless
- Sex Drive
- Shadows
- Shall We Dance?
- Shark Night
- She’s All That
- Shiva Baby
- Showtime
- Shrek the Third
- Shrink
- Si
- Six Degrees of Separation
- Slc Punk!
- Sleeping With The Enemy
- Sleepers
- Sleuth
- Smart People
- The Snakes
- Snitch
- The Snowman
- Solaris
- Something New
- Soul Fool
- Space Chimps
- Space Chimps 2
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Space Parks
- Spark: A Space Tail
- Spartan
- Speed
- Speed 2 Cruise Control
- The Spirit
- Splinter
- Starter for 10
- Staying Alive
- Stealing Harvard
- Stigmata
- Still Waiting
- Stoker
- A Storybook Ending
- Strip Search
- Stuck On You
- Sugar
- Summer School
- Suite Francaise
- Sunset Song
- Super 8
- Supernova
- Superstar
- Surrogates
- Sweeney Todd
- Sweet Dreams
- Swingers
- Switch
- Taken 2
- Tales from The Darkside: The Movie
- Tenet
- Thelma and Louise
- Things we lost in the Fire
- This Is Where I Leave You
- Thor Tales of Asgard
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Tom & Jerry
- Tootsie
- Total Recall
- Trance
- Transformers
- The Transporter
- The Transporter 2
- The Truman Show
- The Truth About Cats and Dogs
- The Tuskegee Airmen
- The Tuxedo
- Two For The Money
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
- Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too
- Uncommon Valor
- Undisputed
- Unfinished Song
- The Uninvited
- Unlocked
- Unmothered
- The Untouchables
- Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj
- Vanilla Sky
- The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
- Varsity Blues
- Vendetta
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Vie from The Top
- Voyagers
- W.
- The Wackness
- Waiting
- Waiting to Exhale
- Walking with Dinosaurs
- Wall Street
- Warm Bodies
- The Water Horse
- The Way Way Back
- Weightless
- Welcome Back
- Welcome To Collinwood
- Welcome to Sarajevo
- We’re The Millers
- West Side Story (1961)
- West Side Story (2021)
- What Bitch
- What Happens In Vegas
- What They Had
- What Women Want
- What’s the Worst That Can Happen
- When The Sun Sets
- Who’s Harry CRUMB
- Weiner Dog Internationals
- The Wild Life
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
- Wings of the Dove
- Witness
- The Wolverine
- Wonder
- Wonder Boys
- The World According to Garp
- The Wrestler
- Wrong Turn at Tahoe
- The X-Files
- The X-Files: I Want To Believe
- The Yellow Birds
- Zoo Animals
- Zoom
Max list: HBO original movies, mini-series, and documentaries
- 100 Foot Wave
- 537 Votes
- 4 Little Girls
- 40 Years A Prisoner
- 61
- 30 Coins
- A Lego Brickumentary
- Affliction
- The Aftermath
- Agents of Chaos
- Alabama Snake
- All the Way
- Andre the Giant
- Angels in America
- Angel Rodriguez
- Animal
- The Art Of Political Murder
- As You Like It
- Autism: The Musical
- Bad Education
- Band of Brothers
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
- Being Serena
- Bessie
- Between The World And Me
- Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn
- The Case Against Adnan Syed
- The Casual Vacancy
- Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes
- Catherine the Great
- Chernobyl
- Clean History
- Confirmation
- Conspiracy
- Coastal Elites
- COVID Diaries NYC
- Crazy, Not Insane
- David Bowie: The Last Five Years
- David Byrne’s American Utopia
- De Lo Mio
- Deadwood: The Movie
- Elizabeth Part 1
- Elizabeth Part 2
- Empire Falls
- El Inconveniente (One Careful Owner)
- Entre Nos: The Winners
- Entre Nos: LA Meets NY
- Everything Is Copy
- Exterminate All The Brutes
- Fake Famous
- Fandango at the Wall
- Five Days
- Foodie Love
- From the Earth to the Moon
- Game Change
- The Gathering Storm
- Generation Kill
- The Girl
- Grey Gardens
- Habana Boxing Club
- Habla Men
- Habla Now
- Habla Texas
- Habla Women
- Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles
- Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo
- Hemingway & Gellhorn
- House of Saddam
- How To With John Wilson
- I Know This Much Is True
- I Love You, Now Die
- Into the Storm
- Introducing Dorothy Dandridge
- The Inventor
- The Investigation
- Iron Jawed Angels
- The Jinx
- John Adams
- La Odisea De Los Giles
- The Laramie Project
- Larry Kramer in Love & Anger
- The Lady and The Dale
- The Last Cruise
- The Last of the Blonde Bombshells
- The Late Shift
- The Leisure Class
- Life According to Sam
- Life Support
- Linda and the Mockingbirds
- Looking: The Movie
- Los Silencios
- Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures
- Mare of Easttown
- McMillions
- Mea Maxima Cupa
- Mildred Pierce
- Miss Evers’ Boys
- Mommy Dead and Dearest
- Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight
- Murder On Middle Beach
- Native Son
- The Normal Heart
- Olive Kitteridge
- On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries
- Our Boys
- Our Towns
- The Pacific
- Painting with John
- Parade’s End
- Paradise Lost 1-3
- Paterno
- Path to War
- The Perfect Weapon
- The Plot Against America
- The Price of Everything
- Real Women Have Curves
- Recount
- Revolution Rent
- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions
- Running with Beto
- Share
- Sharp Objects
- Show Me a Hero
- Showbiz Kids
- Something the Lord Made
- The Special Relationship
- Spielberg
- State of Play
- The Swamp
- The Sunset Limited
- Taking Chance
- The Tale
- Temple Grandin
- The Third Day
- Tiger
- Tina
- Transhood
- Tsunami: The Aftermath
- Under The Same Roof
- The Undoing
- The Vagina Monologues
- Walkout
- Warm Springs
- The White Lotus
- Wishful Drinking
- Wit
- The Wizard of Lies
- Women of Troy
- You Don’t Know Jack
- Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn
- The Zen Diaries of Garry Handling
Max list: HBO original TV shows
- 2 Dope Queens
- 30 Coins
- Abuelos (Aka Grandpas),
- All Def Comedy
- Animals
- Arliss
- Autopsy
- Avenue 5
- Axios
- Ballers
- Barry
- Beartown
- Beforeigners
- Betty
- Big Little Lies
- Big Love
- Boardwalk Empire
- Bored to Death
- The Brink
- Carnivale
- The Comeback
- Crashing
- The Crime of the Century
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Deadwood
- The Deuce
- Divorce
- Eastbound & Down
- Enlightened
- Entourage
- Euphoria
- Family Tree
- Fantasmagorias
- Flight of the Conchords
- Folklore
- Funny or Die Presents
- Game of Thrones
- Garfukel and Oates
- Gentlemen Jack
- Getting On
- The Gilded Age
- Girls
- Grace
- Grisse
- Gunpowder
- Hackerville
- Halfworlds
- Hard
- Head Over Heels
- Hello Ladies
- Here and Now
- High Maintenance
- How to Make It in America
- Hung
- I May Destroy You
- Industry
- In Treatment
- Insecure
- John from Cincinnati
- Landscapers
- The Larry Sanders Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Leftovers
- Life’s Too Short
- Little Britain USA
- Looking
- Los Espookys
- Lovecraft Country
- Luck
- Magnifica 70
- Miss Sherlock
- Mosaic
- Mr. Show
- My Brilliant Friend
- The New Pope
- The Newsroom
- The Night Of
- The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency
- The Outsider
- Oz
- Patria
- Perry Mason
- Random Acts of Flyness
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
- Real Time with Bill Maher
- The Righteous Gemstones
- Rome
- Romeo Santos: King of Bachata
- Romeo Santos Utopia Live from MetLife Stadium
- Room 104
- The Righteous Gemstones
- Russell Simmons presents Def Comedy
- Sally4Ever
- Santos Dumont
- Sent
- Sex and the City
- Silicon Valley
- Siempre, Luis
- Six Feet Under
- The Sleepers
- Somebody Somewhere
- The Sopranos
- Succession
- The Teenage Psychic
- Tell Me You Love Me
- Tenacious D
- Todd McFarlane’s Spawn
- Togetherness
- Tracey Ullman’s Show
- Treme
- True Blood
- True Detective
- Veep
- Vice
- Vice Principals
- Warrior
- Watchmen (2019)
- We Are Who We Are
- We’re Here
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
- The Wire
- Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth
- Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas
- Years and Years
- The Young Pope
- True Detective: Night Country
- Real Time With Bill Maher S22
- Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Max List: HBO Comedy Specials
- 7 Days in Hell
- Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’
- Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo
- Bill Maher: But I’m Not Wrong
- Bill Maher: Live from D.C.
- Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma
- Bill Maher: The Decider
- Bill Maher: Victory Begins at Home
- Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays
- Bob Saget: That Aint’ Right
- Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You Higher
- Chris Gethard: Career Suicide
- Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker
- Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger
- Chris Rock: Never Scared
- D.L. Hughley: Going Home
- D.L. Hughley: Unapologetic
- Dan Soder: Son of a Gary
- Dana Carvey: Squatting Monkeys Tell No Lies
- Dane Cook Vicious Circle
- Dave Attell: Captain Miserable
- Dave Chappelle: Killin’ Them Softly
- David Brenner: Back With a Vengeance
- David Cross: The Pride is Back
- David Spade: Take the Hit
- Dennis Miller: All In
- Dennis Miller: The Raw Feed
- Drew Michael
- Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now
- Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning
- Ferrell Takes the Field
- George Lopez: America’s Mexican
- George Lopez: It’s Not Me, It’s You
- George Lopez: Tall, Dark & Chicano
- George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C.
- Jerrod Carmichael: 8
- Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store
- Jerry Garcia: It’s Not My Weekend
- Jim Jefferies: I Swear to God
- Jim Norton: Monster Rain
- Lewis Black: Black on Broadway
- Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
- My Dad Wrote A Porno
- My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres
- One Night Stand: Flight of the Conchords
- Orlando Leyba: Adorable
- Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds
- Paul F Thompkins: Driven To Drink
- Ramy Youssef: Feelings
- Richard Jeni: A Big Steaming Pile of Me
- Robert Klein: The Amorous Busboy of Decatur Avenue
- Robert Klein: Unfair & Unbalanced
- Rosie O’Donnell: A Heartfelt Stand Up
- Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles
- T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous
- Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted
- Tour de Pharmacy
- Tracey Ullman in The Trailer Tales
- Tracey Ullman: Live & Exposed
- Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue
- Whitney Cummings: I’m Your Girlfriend
- Will Ferrell: You’re Welcome America. A Final Night with George W Bush
Max List: DC Comics movies and TV shows
- All-Star Superman
- Aquaman
- The Adventures of Aquaman
- Aquaman King of Atlantis
- Batkid Begins
- The Batman (animated series)
- The Batman (Movie)
- Batman (1989)
- Batman; Assault on Arkham
- Batman: The Animated Series
- Batman Beyond
- Batman Returns
- Batman Forever
- Batman and Robin
- Batman: Gotham By Gaslight
- Batman: Gotham Knight
- Batman Hush
- Batman Mask of the Phantasm
- Batman and Mr. Freeze: Sub Zero
- Batman: Soul of the Dragon
- Batman The Audio Adventures
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1
- Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2
- Batman Unlimited Animal Instincts
- Batman Unlimited Mechs vs Mutants
- Batman Unlimited Monster Mayhem
- Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
- Batman Ninja
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold
- Batman Begins
- Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
- Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
- Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
- Batman and Harley Quinn
- Batman vs. Two-Face
- The Batman vs. Dracula
- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
- Batman: Under the Red Hood
- Batman vs Robin
- Batwheels
- Batman Year One
- Batwoman
- Beware the Batman
- Birds of Prey
- Catwoman
- Constantine City of Demons
- The Dark Knight
- DC League of Super Pets
- DC Superhero Girls: Hero of the Year
- DC Superhero Girls: Intergalactic Games
- DC Superhero Girls: Legends of Atlantis
- Doom Patrol
- Freedom Fighters: The Ray
- Green Lantern
- Green Lantern: The Animated Series
- Green Lantern: First Flight
- Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
- Gotham
- Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 and 2
- Joker
- Injustice
- JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
- Jonah Hex
- Justice League
- Justice League (animated series)
- Justice League Unlimited
- Justice League vs. Teen Titans
- Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
- Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
- Justice League: Doom
- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
- Justice League: The New Frontier
- Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
- Justice League: War
- Justice League Dark
- Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
- Justice Society: World War II
- The Lego Batman Movie
- Lego: Batman the Movie: DC Super Heroes Unite
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Batman Family Matters
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Shazam Magic and Monsters
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League Attack of the Legion of Doom
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman Rage of Atlantis
- Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
- Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain
- Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash
- Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
- Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
- The Losers
- Naomi
- Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics
- Peacemaker
- Pennyworth
- Shazam!
- Static Shock
- Son of Batman
- Stargirl
- Steel
- Suicide Squad
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
- The Suicide Squad
- Super Friends
- Superman
- Superman II
- Superman III
- Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
- Superman: The Animated Series
- Superman: Doomsday
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow
- Superman Returns
- Superman and Lois
- Superman vs. the Elite
- Superman: Red Son
- Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
- Superman: Brainiac Attacks
- Superman: Unbound
- Teen Titans
- Teen Titans Go
- Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo
- Teen Titans: The Judas Contract
- Teen Titans Go vs Teen Titans
- Titans
- V for Vendetta
- Vixen
- Watchmen (2009)
- Watchmen (2019 series)
- Wonder Woman (live-action series 1974)
- Wonder Woman (animated 2009)
- Wonder Woman (2017)
- Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
- Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
- Young Justice
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League
The Lord of the Rings movies
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Extended Edition)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Extended Edition)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Harry Potter
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Champions
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Star Trek movies
- Star Trek The Motion Picture (Theatrical cut)
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Star Trek: Nemesis
Classic and recent Warner Bros. movies and other films
- 12 Going on 30
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- 2010: The Year We Make Contact
- 3 Godfathers
- 3 Ninjas High Noon on Mega Mountain
- 3 Ninjas Knuckle Up
- 300
- 300: Rise of an Empire
- 42
- The 90 Day Plan
- 93Queen
- Adam’s Rib
- Adaptation
- The Adventures of Mark Twain
- The Adventures of Milo and Otis
- Alex Cross
- Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
- All the Pretty Horses
- Amacord
- The Amazing Panda Adventure,
- An American in Paris
- Anacronte
- And God Created Woman
- An Angel at My Table
- The Animatrix
- Angels & Demons
- Annabelle Comes Home
- Annabelle Creation
- The Ant Bully
- The Apollo Moon Landings
- Are We Done Yet?
- Are We There Yet?
- Argo
- Around The World in 80 Days
- Arthur
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Babylon A.D
- The Bank Job,
- Ben 10: Race Against Time
- Ben-Hur
- Black Panthers
- Black Dynamite
- Black Hawk Down
- Blade
- Blade 2
- Blade Trinity
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Blast From The Past
- Blow
- Born to Be Wild
- The Boy Who Could Fly
- The Bodyguard
- The Book of Eli
- Boyz in the Hood
- Bridget Jones’ Baby
- Bridget Jones’ Diary
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- The Bucket List
- Buired
- The Butterfly Effect
- Camelot
- Casablanca
- Charlie And The Chocolate Factory
- A Cinderella Story
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song
- A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
- City Slickers
- City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold
- Clash of the Titans
- Cat People
- Citizen Kane
- City of Angels
- Clara’s Heart
- The Color Purple
- Comedy Knockout
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring 2
- Contagion
- Crash
- Craxzy Rich Asians
- Crazy Stupid Love
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Curse of La Llorna
- The Curse of Frankenstein
- Daddy Day Care
- Daddy Day Camp
- Dark Crystal
- Dark Passage
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Dead Pool
- Diner
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Doctor Sleep
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
- Dog Day Afternoon
- Dumb & Dumber
- Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
- Dolphin Tale
- Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
- The Enforcer
- Escape from New York
- Enter The Dragon
- The Enforcer
- The Escape Artist
- Fame
- Fallen
- Flying Down to Rio
- Flying Leathernecks
- A Flintstone Christmas
- A Flintstone Family Christmas
- Footlight Parade
- Four Christmases
- Fracture
- Fred Claus
- Free Willy
- Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
- Free Willy 3: The Rescue
- Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
- Frantic
- Focus
- Freaks
- From Dusk Til Dawn
- The Firm
- First Blood
- The Fugitive
- The Gauntlet
- Get Hard
- Get Smart
- Get Santa
- Ghost Rider
- Girl In Progress
- Gremlins
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- The Golden Compass
- Good Girls Get High
- Girl Crazy
- Gold Diggers of 1933
- Gold Diggers of 1935
- Gone With The Wind
- Goodfellas
- Gothika
- The Graduate
- The Green Mile
- Growing Up Milwaukee
- Gridiron Gang
- Guess Who
- Gun Crazy
- Hairspray (Musical Remake)
- Happy Feet
- Happy Feet Two
- Hard to Kill
- Harlem Nights
- The Harvey Girls
- Hecho En Mexico
- Heidi
- Highlander
- Honeymoon in Vegas
- The Horn Blows at Midnight
- Horsemen
- Heaven Can Wait
- Holiday Affair
- Hollidaysburg
- House On Haunted Hill
- Horror of Dracula
- House Party 2
- House Party: Tonight’s the Night
- How Do You Know
- How They Got Over
- How to Survive a Plague
- The Hunting Ground
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
- The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
- I Am Sam
- Inkheart
- Infamous
- The Infamous Future
- The Informer
- Insomnia
- The Interview,
- The Invisible War,
- The Iron Giant
- Isabel
- It Happened on Fifth Avenue
- It Takes Two
- Jack Frost
- Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday
- Jackson
- Jackie Brown
- Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again
- Jerry Maguire
- Jim Thorpe: All-American
- Joe Versus the Volcano
- John Grisham’s the Rainmaker
- Juice
- The Killing of a Chinese Bookie
- King Kong (1976)
- The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
- Klute
- Kong: Skull Island
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- La Mujer de Mi Hermano
- Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks
- The Lake House
- Lassie Come Home
- The Last Samurai
- The Last Mimzy
- Laws of Attraction
- The Lego Movie
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team
- Leapfrog: Numberland
- License To Wed
- Life Stinks
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Libeled Lady
- License To Wed
- Little Baby Bum
- Little Big League
- The Little Drummer Girl
- Little Nicky
- The Longest Yard
- Lost Resort
- The Little Shop of Horrors
- Lolita
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Love and Sex
- Love Jones
- Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
- Magic Mike
- Maid in Manhattan
- Major League II
- Major League: Back to the Minors
- The Maltese Falcon
- Malibu’s Most Wanted
- Magic Mike
- The Mask
- Malibu’s Most Wanted
- Menace II Society
- A Man Apart
- Marie: A True Story
- The Mask of Zorro
- Meatballs
- The Men Who Stare at Goats
- Message In A Bottle
- Meet Me in St. Louis
- A Mermaid’s Tale
- The Mexican
- Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
- Million Dollar Baby
- Miracle of Morgan’s Creek
- Mistress
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- The Misery Index
- Monkey Trouble
- Mother’s Day
- Mr. Nanny
- McCabe and Mrs. Miller
- Million Dollar Mermaid
- Mrs. Soffel
- Mulholland Dr
- Murder at 1600
- The Mummy, 1959
- Murder by Numbers
- Must Love Dogs
- Mutiny on the Bounty
- My Dead Dad
- Mystic River
- Nancy Drew
- National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (Extended Version)
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Netizens
- Network
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
- Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki
- Next Friday
- No Country for New Men
- Nothing Sacred
- Now and Then
- Night is Short, Walk on Girl
- Nights In Rodanthe
- Nancy Drew
- No Reservations
- Nothing Like The Holidays
- North by Northwest
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
- The Nun’s Story
- Observe and Report
- Ocean’s 11 (1960)
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s 8
- New School
- Off the Air
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
- On Dangerous Ground
- One Night in Bangkok
- Quadrophenia
- Ordinary People
- Orphan
- Osmosis Jones
- Outbreak
- Over the Garden Wall
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
- The Parallax View
- Paris Is Burning
- Pat and Mike
- A Perfect Murder
- Period of Adjustment
- The Perfect Storm
- A Perfect World
- Personal Best
- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
- The Phantom of the Opera
- The Philadelphia Story
- Pinocchio
- Pleasantville
- The Pledge
- Point Blank
- Poltergeist
- Polyester
- Pop Star
- Power
- Practical Magic
- Presumed Innocent
- The Prince of Tides
- Promare
- PT 109
- Ready Player One
- Radio Days
- Rebel Without a Cause
- Red Riding Hood
- Rhapsody in Blue
- Rich and Famous
- Ride Your Wave
- The Right Stuff
- Ride the High Country
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rock Star
- Roberta
- Romeo Must Die
- Room for One More
- Rosewood
- Rudy
- Running on Empty
- Rumor Has It
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Sands of Iwo Jima
- Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
- The Sea of Grass
- Secondhand LionsShall We Dance
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Sherlock Holmes
- Shoot the Moon
- The Shop Around the Corner
- Shrek Forever After
- Singin’ in the Rain
- The Singing Nun
- The Song Remains the Same
- South Central
- Soul Surfer
- Space Jam
- Speed Racer
- Sprung
- The Spy Next Door
- Something to Talk About
- Something’s Killing Me
- Spawn
- Star 80
- A Star Is Born (1937)
- A Star Is Born (1954)
- A Star Is Born (1976)
- A Star is Born (2018)
- A Streetcar Named Desire
- Stepmom
- Stephen King’s It
- Steven Universe Movie
- Strike Up the Band
- The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle
- Striptease
- Stuart Little
- Susan Slept Here
- Sunrise at Campobello
- Sweet November
- Swordfish
- Take the Lead
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
- 10,000 BC
- Take Me Out to the Ball Game
- A Tale Of Two Cities
- Tender Mercies
- Tennessee Johnson
- Tequila Sunrise
- Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- Terms Of Endearment
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- This Is Spinal Tap
- Three Godfathers
- They Live by Night
- They Were Expendable
- A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
- Thirteen Ghosts
- Three Days of the Condor
- Those Who Can’t
- A Time to Kill
- Tin Cup
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Titanic
- TMNT
- Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
- Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers
- Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight
- Torch Song Trilogy
- Torque
- Tortilla Flat
- Training Day
- The Town That Santa Forgot
- The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
- True Crime
- True Romance
- Turtle Tale
- Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures
- Two Weeks Notice
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
- Un padre no tan padre
- U.S. Marshals
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Vegas Vacation
- V for Vendetta
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- Victor/Victoria
- Vixen
- Wattstax
- We Are Marshall
- We Bare Bears: The Movie
- Wedding Crashers
- Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
- Westworld
- The Wind and the Lion
- Without Love
- The Wizard of Oz
- The Witches Of Eastwick
- Wild Wild West
- Without Limits
- What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?
- When Harry Met Sally
- White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version)
- The White Stadium
- A Woman Under The Influence
- The Women
- The Wood
- Wrecked
- Wyatt Earp
- Yes Man
- Yours, Mine, and Ours
- Young Hearts
- You’ve Got Mail
Max list: Criterion Collection movies
- 8½
- 16 Days of Glory
- 2 or 3 Things I Know About Her
- The 39 Steps
- The 400 Blows
- The 47 Ronin: Part 1
- The 47 Ronin: Part 2
- Ali: Fear Eats the Soul
- All Monsters Attack
- Amarcord
- An Angel at my Table
- …And God Created Woman
- Ashes and Diamonds
- Atlanta’s Olympic Glory
- Au Revoir Les Enfants
- Autumn Sonata
- Babette’s Feast
- Battle of Algiers
- Battleship Potemkin
- The Beales of Grey Gardens
- Beauty and the Beast
- Belle de Jour
- Bicycle Thieves
- The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant
- Black Girl
- Black Narcissus
- Black Orpheus
- Blithe Spirit
- The Blob
- Blood Simple
- Breaking the Waves
- Breathless
- Brief Encounter
- A Brief History of Time
- The Brood
- Brute Force
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Calgary ’88: 16 Days of Glory
- Carnival of Souls
- Chimes at Midnight
- La Ciénaga
- The Circus
- City Lights
- Cleo from 5 to 7
- Cranes are Flying
- Cries and Whispers
- Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment
- Cronos
- Daisies
- A Day in the Country
- A Day’s Pleasure
- The Daytrippers
- Dead Man
- Desert Hearts
- Destroy All Monsters
- Diabolique
- Divorce Italian Style
- A Dog’s Life
- Don’t Look Back
- Down by Law
- The Earrings of Madame De
- Eating Raoul
- Ebirah, Horror of the Deep
- Elevator to the Gallows
- The Emperor Jones
- The Entertainer
- Equinox
- Eraserhead
- Europa
- Europe ’51
- Eyes Without a Face
- F for Fake
- Faces
- Fanny and Alexander
- Fantastic Planet
- Fat Girl
- First Man Into Space
- For All Mankind
- Foreign Correspondent
- The Four Feathers
- Fox and His Friends
- The Front Page
- Funny Games
- George Stevens: A Filmmaker’s Journey
- George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin
- Germany Year Zero
- Ghidorah, The Three Headed Monster
- Gimme Shelter
- Godzilla
- Godzilla Raids Again
- Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla
- Godzilla vs Megalon
- Godzilla vs Gigan
- Godzilla vs Hedorah
- Godzilla, King of the Monsters!
- The Gold Rush
- The Gold Rush: 1942 Version
- The Grand Olympics
- Gray’s Anatomy
- The Great Dictator
- Great Expectations
- Grey Gardens
- Hamlet
- Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice
- Hanzo the Razor: The Snare
- Hanzo the Razor: Who’s Got the Gold?
- A Hard Day’s Night
- Harlan County, USA
- Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages
- Hearts and Minds
- Henry V
- The Hidden Fortress
- Hobson’s Choice
- The Honeymoon Killers
- Hoop Dreams
- House
- I Married a Witch
- I Shot Jesse James
- I Was a Teenage Zombie
- The Idle Class
- Ikiru
- The Immigrant
- In the Mood for Love
- In Vanda’s Room
- Intermezzo
- Invasion of ASTRO-Monster
- Irma Vep
- Ivan the Terrible Part 1
- Ivan the Terrible Part 2
- Jubilee
- Jules and Jim
- Juliet of the Spirits
- The Jungle Book
- The Kid
- Kill!
- The Killing of a Chinese Bookie
- A King in New York
- The King of Kings
- Knife in the Water
- Kwaidan
- Lady Snowblood
- Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance
- The Lady Vanishes
- L’Amore
- L’Argent
- The Last Emperor
- The Last Metro
- The Last Wave
- Late Autumn
- Late Spring
- L’Avventura
- Lillehammer ’94: Days of Glory
- Limelight
- The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog
- Lola
- Lola Montes
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance
- Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell
- Loneliness of the Long Distance
- The Runner
- The Long Voyage Home
- Look Back in Anger
- Lord of the Flies
- The Lost Honour of Katharina BLUm
- Love in the Afternoon
- Major Barbara
- Man Bites Dog
- The Man Who Knew Too Much
- The Marriage of Maria Braun
- Masculin Feminin
- Metropolitan
- Mikey and Nicky
- Modern Times
- Mon Oncle
- Mona Lisa
- Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday
- Monsieur Verdoux
- Monterey Pop
- The Most Dangerous Game
- Mothra vs Godzilla
- Mr. Arkadin
- Multiple Maniacs
- My Brilliant Career
- My Dinner with Andre
- My Life as a Dog
- My Night at Maud’s
- Nagano ’98 Olympics: Stories of HONOR and Glory
- The Naked City
- The Naked Kiss
- Nanook of the North
- Nice and Friendly
- A Night in the Show
- Night of the Living Dead
- Of Mice and Men
- Oliver Twist
- Onibaba
- Paris, Texas
- Pather Panchali
- Pay Day
- Pepe Le Moko
- Permanent Vacation
- Persona
- Picnic at Hanging Rock
- The Pilgrim
- The Player
- Police Story
- Primary
- The Private Life of Henry VIII
- Pygmalion
- Quadrophenia
- Querelle
- Rashomon
- The Red Balloon
- Red Desert
- The Red Shoes
- Rembrandt
- The Return of Bulldog Drummond
- Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel
- Richard III
- The Rink
- The Rise of Catherine the Great
- The Rite
- The River
- Rodan
- Rome, Open City
- A Room with a View
- The Ruling Class
- Sabotage
- Safety Last!
- Salesman
- Le Samourai
- Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto
- Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple
- Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island
- Satan’s Brew
- Sawdust and Tinsel
- Scanners
- The Scarlet Pimpernel
- Scenes From a Marriage
- Schizopolis
- Seance on a Wet Afternoon
- Secrets and Lies
- Senso
- Seoul 1988
- Seven Samurai
- Seventh Seal
- The Seventh Veil
- Shadows
- Shock Corridor
- Shoot the Piano Player
- The Shooting
- The Shop on Main Street
- Shoulder Arms
- Sisters
- Smithereens
- Solaris
- Son of Godzilla
- Speedy
- Stagecoach
- La Strada
- A Star is Born
- Stranger Than Paradise
- The Stranger
- Stromboli
- Summertime
- Sunnyside
- Sweetie
- Taste of Cherry
- A Taste of Honey
- Terror of Mechagodzilla
- The Testament of Dr. Mabuse
- That Hamilton Woman
- The Thief of Bagdad
- Three Colors: Blue
- Three Colors: Red
- Three Colors: White
- Throne of Blood
- Through a Glass Darkly
- Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!
- Time Bandits
- The Times of Harvey Milk
- The Tin Drum
- To Be or not To Be
- Tokyo Olympiad
- Tokyo Story
- Tom Jones
- Training Day
- The Trial of Joan of Arc
- True Stories
- Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
- Two English Girls
- Ugetsu
- Umberto D.
- The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
- Under the Volcano
- Unforgiven
- Vampyr
- Victim
- Vivre Sa Vie
- Voyage to Italy
- The Wages of Fear
- War and Peace
- The War of the Gargantuas
- The War Room
- Watership Down
- Weekend
- Wild Strawberries
- Wings of Desire
- Wise Blood
- Withnail and I
- A Woman of Paris
- A Woman Under the Influence
- The X From Outer Space
- Yojimbo
- Young and Innocent
- Young Girls
- Z
Max List: Studio Ghibli movies
- The Cat Returns
- Earwig and the Witch
- From Up on Poppy Hill
- Howl’s Moving Castle
- Kiki’s Delivery Service
- My Neighbor Totoro
- My Neighbors the Yamadas
- Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind
- Ocean Waves
- Only Yesterday
- Pom Poko
- Ponyo
- Porco Rosso
- Princess Mononoke
- The Secret World of Arrietty
- Spirited Away
- The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
- Tales from Earthsea
- When Marnie was There
- Whisper of the Heart
- The Wind Rises
Max list: BBC TV shows
- Almost Royal
- Alan Partridge on Open Books with Martin Bryce
- Alan Partridge: Welcome to the Place of My Life
- Alan Partridge’s Mid Morning Matters
- Bedlam
- Being Erica
- Coupling
- Chewing Gum
- Detention Adventure
- Doctor Who
- The Fades
- Getting On
- Gavin & Stacey
- Ghosts
- The Honourable Woman
- I’m Alan Partridge
- This Time with Alan Partridge
- Joe & Caspar
- Luther
- Make It Big, Make It Small
- Messy Goes to Okido
- The Office
- Pride and Prejudice
- The Sarah Jane Adventures
- Scott & Bailey
- Stath Lets Flats
- The Thick of It
- Top Gear
- Torchwood
- Wallander
- Whitechapel
- Zapped
Max List: Sesame Street shows and specials
- The Electric Company
- Esme and Roy
- The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
- Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas
- Pinky Dinky Do
- Sesame Street
- Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate
- Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird,
- Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
- Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s
- When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Max list: Cartoon Network and Adult Swim shows
- 12 oz. Mouse
- Adventure Time
- The Amazing World of Gumball
- Apple & Onion
- Aqua Teen Hunger Force
- Ballmastrz: 9009
- The Bare Bears
- The Brak Show
- Ben 10
- Ben 10: Alien Force
- Ben 10: Omniverse
- Ben 10: Race Against Time
- Ben 10: Ultimate Alien
- The Boondocks
- Check It Out! with Steve Brule
- Chowder
- Clarence
- Codename: Kids Next Door
- Courage the Cowardly Dog
- Craig of the Creek
- Dexter’s Laboratory
- Ed, Edd n Eddy
- Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends
- The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
- Infomercials
- Joe Pera Talks With You
- Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law
- Home Movies
- Infinity Train
- Infomercials
- The Jellies
- Lazor Wulf
- Loiter Squad
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
- The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
- Metalocalypse
- Mighty Magiswords
- Moral Orel
- OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes
- Ollie & Moon
- Other Parents
- The Powerpuff Girls
- Primal
- Regular Show
- Regular Show: The Movie
- Rick & Morty
- Robot Chicken
- Samurai Jack
- Sealab 2021
- Squish
- Squidbillies
- Space Ghost: Coast to Coast
- Steven Universe
- Superjail!
- Tigtone
- Three Busy Debras
- Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!
- Tom Goes to the Mayor
- Uncle Grandpa
- Victor and Valentino
- YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
Crunchyroll anime TV shows
- Aldnoah.Zero
- 91 Days
- Berserk
- Bungo Stray Dogs
- Dr. STONE
- Erased
- Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed)
- Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
- Hunter x Hunter (Dubbed)
- In/Spectre
- Inuyasha
- JUJUTSU KAISEN
- Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress
- Keep Your Hands off Eizouken!
- Kill la Kill
- Kiznaiver
- Konosuba-God’s blessing on this wonderful world!
- Mob Psycho
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Director’s Cut
- Rokka – Braves of the Six Flowers
- Rurouni Kenshin
- Schwarzes Marken
- To Your Eternity (Dubbed)
- The Testament of Sister New Devil
- Your lie in April
TBS, TNT, and TruTV shows
- Adam Ruins Everything
- The Alienist
- At Home with Amy Sedaris
- Billy on the Street
- The Carbonaro Effect
- The Chris Gethard Show
- The Closer
- Final Space
- Falling Skies
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Hack My Life
- Impractical Jokers
- Impractical Jokers: After Party
- Impractical Jokers: The Movie
- The Inside Story
- Miracle Workers
- Snowpiercer
- Tacoma FD
Max List: CNN original shows
- American Style
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
- Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street
- Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President
- John Lewis: Good Trouble
- Linda Ronstadt
- Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer
- The Movies
- The Sixies
- This is Life with Lisa Ling
- The Price of Freedom
- Tricky Dick
- Diana
- Lincoln: Divided We Stand
- The Redemption Project with Van Jones
Curiosity Stream shows
- #GeorgeWashington
- Age of Big Cats
- Ancient Earth
- Apocalypse: WWI
- Big World in A Small Garden
- The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One
- Cornfield Shipwreck
- The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart
- David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain
- David Attenborough’s Light on Earth
- DeBugged
- Digits
- Dragons & Damsels
- Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade
- Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks
- First Man
- Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World
- Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo
- The History of Food
- Hurricane the Anatomy
- Into the Lost Crystal Caves
- Jason Silva: Transhumanism
- King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis
- Knuckleball!
- Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait
- Man’s First Friend
- Penguin Central
- Pompeii: Disaster Street
- Pyramids Builders: New Clues
- Realm of the Volga
- Sacred Spaces
- Scanning the Pyramids
- Science vs. Terrorism
- The Secret Lives of Big Cats
- Secret Life of Lakes
- Secret Life Underground
- Secrets of the Solar System
- Space Probes!
- Speed
- Spies of War
- Tales of Nature
- Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat
- Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace,
- Viking Women
- Vitamania
- Whale Wisdom
- The Woodstock Bus
The Bachelor TV shows
- The Bachelor
- Bachelor Pad
- Bachelor in Paradise
- The Bachelorette
- The Bachelor Winter Games
Magnolia Network
- The Cabin Chronicles
- The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald Special
- The Craftsman
- The Established Home
- Family Dinner
- Fixer Upper
- Fixer Upper: Behind the Design
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
- For the Love of Kitchens
- Growing Floret
- Homegrown
- In with the New
- Inn the Works
- The Johnnyswim Show
- The Lost Kitchen
- Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines
- Maine Cabin Masters
- Making Modern with Brooke and Brice
- Point of View: A Designer Profile
- Ranch to Table
- Restoration Road with Clint Harp
- The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo
- Silos Baking Competition
- Van Go
- Where We Call Home
Exclusive acquired TV shows
- 4th & Forever: Muck City
- A Different World
- Abbott Elementary
- All Rise
- Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
- Babylon 5
- The Big Bang Theory
- Beyond the Spotlight
- Bob Hearts Abishola
- Call Me Kat
- Cold Case
- The Chris Rock Show
- The Cleaning Lady
- Dawson’s Creek
- ER
- Eve
- Everwood
- The Flintstones
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Friends
- Fringe
- Full House
- Gossip Girl
- Gen: Lock
- Happy Endings
- Hanging With Mr Cooper
- Head of the Class
- Hot Ones
- In The House
- The Jamie Foxx Show
- The Jetsons
- Katy Keene
- Kung Fu
- Little Big Shots
- Looney Tunes
- Mad TV
- Martin
- The Middle
- Mike and Molly
- Mortal Kombat Conquest
- Mortal Kombat Legacy
- Nancy Drew
- The Nanny
- Nathan For You
- The New Adventures of New Christine
- The OC
- On The Spectrum
- One Tree Hill
- The Other Two
- The Parent Hood
- Person of Interest
- Pretty Little Liars
- Pushing Daisies
- The Republic of Sarah
- Rizzoli & Isles
- Roots (Mini Series)
- Southland
- South Park
- South Park: The Pandemic Special
- South Park: The Vaccination Special
- South Side
- Step By Step
- Walker
- The Wayans Bros
- Wellington Paranormal
- The West Wing
- Without a Trace
- What I Like About You
- Whose Line Is It Anyway?
- Young Sheldon
Food Network shows
- Kids Baking Championship
- Worst Cooks in America
- The Kitchen
- Beat Bobby Flay
- Guy’s Grocery Games
HGTV shows
- My Lottery Dream Home
- Home Town
- What’s Wrong with That House?
- Battle on the Mountain
- Rico to the Rescue
ID Channel shows
- Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death
- Seduced to Slay
- Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?
- Death by Fame
- The Playboy Murders
TLC shows
- 90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023
- 90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way
- 90 Day Diaries
- Love & Translation
OWN shows
- Ready to Love: Make a Move
- OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson
- OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple
- OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino
- OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks
Discovery Channel shows
- Moonshiners
- Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch
Cartoon Network shows
- Jessica’s Big Little World
- Batwheels
- Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek