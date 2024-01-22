Max: Your guide to every movie and TV show on the platform

Max launched in the US in mid-2020 and is now available in many parts of the world. It already has a huge content library from several different sources, along with a small but growing list of original and exclusive series and movies. Here’s a list of all the movies and TV shows you can stream on the service right now.

What is Max and how do I sign up?

Max is the name for Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming service. It is the home of a large back library of content from Warner Bros, both from its movies and TV shows. This includes franchises from DC Comics, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and more. You can also stream content from HBO’s library of movies and exclusive TV shows and films, along with anime from Crunchyroll and Studio Ghibli. It also offers films from Criterion’s library of classic and international films. Max is continuing to expand the list of original and exclusive content for its streaming service, including adding shows from Magnolia Network, the cable channel owned by Discovery.

Max is currently available for new customers for $15.99 a month without ads. The good news is that you can also get Max for no additional cost if you are already signed up for HBO via your local cable TV operator or if you have signed up for an AT&T wireless or internet service. You can also get the service for $9.99 a month with ads. You can sign up for Max at the link below:

Max Max, formerly HBO Max, is your home for HBO titles, Warner Bros-made movies and TV shows, the DC Comics superheroes, and more. It's also the home for new and original movies and shows available nowhere else. See price at Max

How can I get Max for free? There are a few ways to get Max for free, but the easiest is to be an HBO cable subscriber. Then, you can log in with your cable account and watch at any time. Max also offers a free library with select episodes from its most popular shows.

How do I get Max on my TV? The exact process will vary based on your TV, but you will have to download it from your app store. If you’re using an Xbox or Playstation, you should be able to search for the app and download it easily. You can also stream Max using AirPlay or Chromecast.

What should I watch on Max? There are tons of shows and movies to dig into on Max. If you’re new to the service, we recommend catching up on HBO hits like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos, but you can check out even more top titles here.

What movies are coming to Max soon/ Max is continuing its relationship with Warner Bros, which means that top titles like The Batman, Elvis, and Black Adam will make their way to the service this year.

Why can't I sign into Max on my TV? If you’re having trouble signing in, make sure to double-check your login information. You may have typed your password incorrectly or entered the wrong email address. If you’re still having trouble, you may have to uninstall and reinstall the app on your TV.

Upcoming merger with Discovery Plus In August 2022, Warner Bros Discovery, the new owners of Max, confirmed it would merge the service with Discovery Plus sometime in 2023. The service will have a new name that has yet to be announced. It has already added shows from Discovery’s Magnolia Network to its list.

Surprise removal of many HBO and Max Originals Ahead of the Max-Discovery Plus merger, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to quietly remove several movies and shows from Max. Many of these films and series were either HBO or Max originals, which means many of them won’t be available to stream or even buy via official channels.

For a complete list, here are the movies and shows that will no longer be available to stream and watch on Max

Max Originals 12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

An American Pickle

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Charm City Kings

Close Enough

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

Locked Down

Moonshot

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Roald Daul’s The Witches

Summer Camp Island

Superintelligence

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

HBO Originals Camping

Mrs. Fletcher

My Dinner with Herve

Run

Share

Vinyl

Cartoon Network shows Dodo

Elliott From Earth

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Mighty Magiswords

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Acquired Shows Detention Adventure

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Make It Big, Make It Small

Squish In December 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery announced even more TV shows will be removed soon from Max. They include some Max Originals: Gordita Chronicles

Love Life

Made for Love

The Garcias

Minx In addition, more HBO and Max originals will soon be removed from the service. However, they will later appear on free ad-based streaming services like Pluto TV, Tubi, Amazon Freevee, and others: Westworld

The Nevers

Raised by Wolves

FBOY Island

Legendary

Finding Magic Mike

Head of the Class

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Free ad-based service coming in 2023 In addition to the merger of Max and Discovery Plus, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced plans to launch its own free ad-based streaming service. It would likely include many movies and TV shows that have either been removed from Max or will be in the near future. More info on the free service, which will likely have its own name, will be revealed in 2023.

Max list: Exclusive movies and TV shows Despite the recent removal of films and series, Max still has a growing list of original movies and TV shows that are exclusively found on the streaming service in the US. Many of the shows and movies come from other countries worldwide and are being released as Max Originals. From the Monsterverse movies to The Sopranos, here’s what’s on Max:

Max list: Original scripted shows, movies, and specials Doom Patrol

Search Party

Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO

Adventure Time Distant Lands: Obsidian

Close Enough

Looney Toons Cartoons

Frayed

Pure

Unpregnant

The Murders at White House Farm

The West Wing Reunion

Gomorrah

Two Weeks to Live

Valley of Tears

I Hate Susie

The Flight Attendant

Bugs Bunny 24-Carrot Holiday Special

The Trial of Christine Keeler

Let Them All Talk

4 Blocks

Love Monster

Homeschool Musical Class of 2020

Arthur’s Law

Possessions

Perfect Life

The Head

It’s A Sin

Arthur’s Law

Made for Love

Other Parents

That Damn Michael Che

Hacks

Starstruck

No Sudden Move

Tom and Jerry in New York

Gossip Girl

And Just Like That

The Sex Life of College Girls

Santa Inc

The Other Two

Station Eleven

8-Bit Chrismas

Peacemaker

Ruxx

Theodosia

The Tourist

Our Flag Means Death

Dream Raider

The Girl Before

Adventure of the Ring

On The Job

Bunker

A Thousand Fangs

Father of the Bride

Amsterdam

Pennyworth

A Christmas Story Christmas

On The Roam

Sort Of Original non-scripted shows and specials Craftopedia

On The Record

Karma

Expecting Amy

The Dog House

Selena + Chef

Singletown

HA Festival: The Art of Comedy

Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco Presents Beth Stelling

Rose Matafeo: Horndog

On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries

Class Action Park

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

The Great Pottery Throwdown

Storytime All Stars Presents

Haute Dog

Equal

Chelsea Handler: Evolution

A World of Calm

Full Bloom

Colin Quinn and Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show

Veneno

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

Baby God

My Gift: A Christmas Special with Carrie Underwood

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults

Stylish with Jenna Lyons

House of Ho

Adult Material

The Event

Black Art: In the Absence of Light

There is No “I” In Threesome

The Bridge

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests

Isabel

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Wahl Street

Lucy The Human Chimp

The Big Shot with Bethany

LFG

Through Our Eyes

What Happened to Brittany Murphy?

The Way Down

Hard Knocks in Season: Indianapolis Colts

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Juanpa + Chef

Sandy + Chef

40 Means Nothing

Take Out With Lisa Ling

Gaming Wall Street

Equal

The Last Movie Stars

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind

The Big Brunch

Santa Camp

Max List: HBO movies

12 Strong

12 Years A Slave

The 15:17 To Paris

2:22

2 Days In New York

2 Fast 2 Furious

2 Guns

20 Feet From Stardom

21 and Over

28 Days Later

28 Weeks Later

3:10 To Yuma

The 40-Year-New Virgin

Abduction

The Accidental Spy

Across the Universe

Admission

Adventureland

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl

The Adventures of Tintin

After The Sunset

Aftermath

Airheads

Airplane

Airplane II: The Sequel

Alan Partridge

Alex and Emma

The Aftermath

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

All I See Is You

All My Life

All Good Things

All The President’s Men

Alvin and the Chipmunks

American Gigalo

American Pastoral

An American Haunting

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

The Amityville Horror, 1979

The Amityville Horror, 2005

Amityville 3-D

Amityville II: The Possession

Anger Management

Anna Karenina

Anna to the Infinite Power

Annabelle

Antlers

Army of Darkness

Army of One

Arsenal

Assassination Nation

The Assignment

Atonement Australia

The Aviator

Bad Milo

Bad Words

Barbarian

Barry Munday

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct 2

Beach Rats

Bee Movie

Being Flynn

Bend It Like Beckham

Best in Show

The Best Man’s Holiday

The Betrayed

Beyond the Black Rainbow

The Big Game

Billy Elliott

The Birdcage

Birth

Black Boy Joy

Black Hawk Down

Blades of Glory

Bloodsport

Blood Ties

Blue Bayou

Bolero

Boogie

The Book Thief

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

Border

The Bourne Identity

The Brady Bunch Movie

Breakdown

The Break-Up

A Bridge Too Far

Broadcast News

Broken English

Bronson

Brooklyn’s Finest

Brother Nature

The Brothers Grimm

The Brothers Solomon

The Butterfly Effect

Cake

Cantinflas

Capote

The Care Bears Movie

Caro Comes Out

Casa De La Padre

Catch That Kid

Changeling

Chaplin

Chef

Child 44

Warner Bros.

Chicago

Chinatown

The Chosen

Cinderella Man

City Of Ghosts

City Of God

Cloverfield

Cocoon The Return

The Con Is On

Colossal

Collateral

Collide

Collision Course

Coming To America

Company Business

The Confirmation

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Cooler

Cop Land

Cracked

Cry Macho

Cry Wolf

Culpa

Curious George

Cursed

The Cypher

Damsel

Dances With Wolves

Danny Collins

The Dark Half

Dark Water

Darkest Hour

Darkness

The Day After Tomorrow

The Day The Earth Stood Still

Daybreak

Day Breakers

Days of Thunder

Dead Silence

The Dead Zone

Deep Down

Defending Your Life

Defiance

Dinner with Friends

Dirty Pretty Things

The Dishwasher

Disturbia

Disturbing Behavior

Doctor Dolittle

Dolphin Tale

Domino

Donnie Darko

Double Jeopardy

Doubt

Down a Darkhall

Down with Love

Dr. Dolittle (1967)

Dr. Dolittle 3

Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Dragged Across Concrete

Dressed To Kill

Dune (2021)

Dunkirk

Duplex

Early Man

The East

Elle Enchanted

Employee of the Month

The Empty Man

The End

Ender’s Game

Endless Love

Epic

Equilibrium

Erased

Escape Plan

Executive Decision

The Extra Man

Extraction

Extremely Louds and Incredibly Close

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Elvis

The Fast and The Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast and Furious 6

Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga

Fast Company

The Faculty

The Falcon And The Snowman

Fatal Attraction

Fatale

Fay Grim

The Final Cut

Finding Neverland

Fine China

Fire Fire

Firehouse Dog

The Fisher King

Fled

The Flight Of The Phoenix

The Fog

For A Good Time Call

For Colored Girls

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada

For Your Consideration

Fraility

Freaky

Free Guy

Free Willy 2

Free Willy 3

Freejack

The French Dispatch

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

The Freshman

Frida

Friends With Kids

From Paris with Love

open road

Fun Size

Gangster Squad

Genius

Getting Even With Dad

Getting Played

Ghost Town

Gia

Girl Most Likely

Godzilla Vs Kong

Gone Baby Gone

A Good Day To Die Hard

Good Deeds

Good Neighbors

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Great Gatsby

Greenland

Gun Shy

Grosse Pointe Blank

Gus Van Sant’s Last Days

Half Brothers

The Hangover Part III

The Happening

A Happening of Monumental Proportions

Harlem Nights

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

The Heartbreak Kid

The Haunting In Connecticut

Head Office

Hearts in Atlantis

Hellboy

The Help

Her Body

Here Comes The Devi

High Anxiety

High Fidelity

High-Rise

The Hitcher

Hitman

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Hobo With a Shotgun The Holiday

Home Fries

The Host

Hostage

Hotel Coppelia

Hotel Rwanda

The Hours

House

How To Be Single

How to Deal

Hugo

Human Capital

The Hunter

Hyde Park on Hudson

I Give It A Year

I’ll See You In My Dreams

I Robot

I Used To Go Here

Identity Thief (Extended Version)

Igby Goes Down

Igor

The Importance of Being Earnest

Imposter

In Other Words

In The Heart of the Seas

In The Heat of the Night

In The Heights

The Incredible Hulk

Inheritance

Inside Man

The Internship

Invisibles

Irresistible

Jack The Giant Slayer

Jackie Brown

Jason’s Lyric

The Jewel of the Nile

Joe Versus The Volcano

John Dies At The End

Joyful Noise

Judas and the Black Messiah

Lionsgate

Jungle Master

Judgment

Just Married

Kajillionaire

Kick-Ass

Kick-Ass 2

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Killing Gunther

Kiltro

Kin

King Kong (2006)

The King’s Man

Krull

Lady in White

The Ladies Man

Land

Lars And The Real Girl

The Last Airbender

The Last Duel

The Last Five Years

Last Night

The Last Movie Star

The Last of the Blond Bombshells

Lawnmower Man 2

Laws of Attraction

Le Divorce

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Leap Year

The Legend of Hercules

Let Him Go

The Letter

Life Partners

The Life Before Your Eyes

Life Of Pi

Like Crazy

Like Water For Chocolate

Limbo

Limitless

The Lincoln Lawyer

Little Con Lili

Little Man

Little Monsters

The Little Things

The Loft

Lonely Blue Night

Loser Leaves Town

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Lottery Ticket

Love and Mercy

Lucky Numbers

Lucy

Lupe Luv

Macbeth

Machine Gun Preacher

Magic Mick XXL

Malignant

The Many Saints of Newark

MASH

Mass Ave

Master and Commandter

The Master of Disguise

Matchstick Men

Max Payne

Max Steel

Macbeth

Memento

Mickey Blue Eyes

Mighty Morphin Power Ranger: The Movie

The Mighty Quinn

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Mom and Dad Save the World

Mona Lisa Smile

Monsters’ Ball

Monsters

Moon

Moonfall

Moonstruck

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mousehunt

A Mouse Tale

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

Murphy’s Law

The Mustang

My Boss’s Daughter

My Baby’s Daddy

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

My Bloody Valentine 3-D

My Blue Heaven

My Cousin Vinnie

My Days of Mercy,

Nanny McPhee

Never Let Me Go

The New Mutants

News of the World

The Next Three Days

The Night House

Night Owls

Nightmare Alley

Universal

No Country For New Men

Nobody

Nobody’s Fool

Nostalgia

Our Mothers

Obivion

Odd Jobs

O.G.

The Omen (2006)

Once Upon a Time in Brookly

Ondine

The One I Love

The Ones Below

Only Lovers Left Alive

Original Sin

The Out Of Towners

Pacific Rim

Pariah

Papi

Paulie

The Peacemaker

Percy Jackson: Seas of Monsters

A Perfect Murder

Perfect Stranger

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Piter

Point Break (2015)

Poltergeist II

Poltergeist II

The Pope of Greenwich Village

Porno

The Poseidon Adventure

Prancer

Presumed Innocent

Pretty in Pink

Prime

Princess Cut

Private Parts

Profile

Promising Young Woman

Pure

Project X

The Quarry

The Queen

Quigley Down Under

Rabbit Hole

Racing Stripes

Rain Man

The Raid: Redemption

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part 2

Rango

The Reader

Real Steel

Red

Red 2

Red Dragon

Reefa

Religulous

The Relic

Remember Me

Reminiscence

Rendez-Vous Rent

Reservation Road

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Afterlife

Resident Evil Extinction

Return to Me

Revolver

Ricochet

Riddick

Righteous Kill

R.I.P.D.

Risky Business

The River Wild

Rizo

Rob Roy

Robin Hood (2018)

The Rocker

Rocket Science

Rocky, 1975

Rocky Balboa, 2006

Rocky II, 1979

Rocky III, 1982

Rocky IV, 1985

Rocky V, 1990

A RØDEo Film

Romancing The Stone

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Rounders

A Royal Affair

The Ruins

Rules of Engadgement

Runaway Train

Runner Runner

Rush

Sabotage

Santa’s Slay

Saturday Night Fever (Director’s Cut)

Save the Last Dance

Save the Last Dance 2

Say Anything

School Ties

School Dance

The Scorpion King

The Secret Garden

The Secret Life of Bees

The Secret In Their Eyes

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

The Seeker

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Seneca

Senseless

Sex Drive

Shadows

Shall We Dance?

Shark Night

She’s All That

Shiva Baby

Showtime

Shrek the Third

Shrink

Si

Six Degrees of Separation

Slc Punk!

Fox

Sleeping With The Enemy

Sleepers

Sleuth

Smart People

The Snakes

Snitch

The Snowman

Solaris

Something New

Soul Fool

Space Chimps

Space Chimps 2

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Space Parks

Spark: A Space Tail

Spartan

Speed

Speed 2 Cruise Control

The Spirit

Splinter

Starter for 10

Staying Alive

Stealing Harvard

Stigmata

Still Waiting

Stoker

A Storybook Ending

Strip Search

Stuck On You

Sugar

Summer School

Suite Francaise

Sunset Song

Super 8

Supernova

Superstar

Surrogates

Sweeney Todd

Sweet Dreams

Swingers

Switch

Taken 2

Tales from The Darkside: The Movie

Tenet

Thelma and Louise

Things we lost in the Fire

This Is Where I Leave You

Thor Tales of Asgard

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Tom & Jerry

Tootsie

Total Recall

Trance

Transformers

The Transporter

The Transporter 2

The Truman Show

The Truth About Cats and Dogs

The Tuskegee Airmen

The Tuxedo

Two For The Money Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too

Uncommon Valor

Undisputed

Unfinished Song

The Uninvited

Unlocked

Unmothered

The Untouchables

Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj

Vanilla Sky

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

Varsity Blues

Vendetta

A Very Brady Sequel

Vie from The Top

Voyagers

W.

The Wackness

Waiting

Waiting to Exhale

Walking with Dinosaurs

Wall Street

Warm Bodies

The Water Horse

The Way Way Back

Weightless

Welcome Back

Welcome To Collinwood

Welcome to Sarajevo

We’re The Millers

West Side Story (1961)

West Side Story (2021)

What Bitch

What Happens In Vegas

What They Had

What Women Want

What’s the Worst That Can Happen

When The Sun Sets

Who’s Harry CRUMB

Weiner Dog Internationals

The Wild Life

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Wings of the Dove

Witness

The Wolverine

Wonder

Wonder Boys

The World According to Garp

The Wrestler

Wrong Turn at Tahoe

The X-Files

The X-Files: I Want To Believe

The Yellow Birds

Zoo Animals

Zoom

Max list: HBO original movies, mini-series, and documentaries

HBO

100 Foot Wave

537 Votes

4 Little Girls

40 Years A Prisoner

61

30 Coins

A Lego Brickumentary

Affliction

The Aftermath

Agents of Chaos

Alabama Snake

All the Way

Andre the Giant

Angels in America

Angel Rodriguez

Animal

The Art Of Political Murder

As You Like It

Autism: The Musical

Bad Education

Band of Brothers

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Being Serena

Bessie

Between The World And Me

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn

The Case Against Adnan Syed

The Casual Vacancy

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes

Catherine the Great

Chernobyl

Clean History

Confirmation

Conspiracy

Coastal Elites

COVID Diaries NYC

Crazy, Not Insane

David Bowie: The Last Five Years

David Byrne’s American Utopia

De Lo Mio

Deadwood: The Movie

Elizabeth Part 1

Elizabeth Part 2

Empire Falls

El Inconveniente (One Careful Owner)

Entre Nos: The Winners

Entre Nos: LA Meets NY

Everything Is Copy

Exterminate All The Brutes

Fake Famous

Fandango at the Wall

Five Days

Foodie Love

From the Earth to the Moon

Game Change

The Gathering Storm

Generation Kill

The Girl

Grey Gardens

Habana Boxing Club

Habla Men

Habla Now

Habla Texas

Habla Women

Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo

Hemingway & Gellhorn

House of Saddam

How To With John Wilson

I Know This Much Is True

I Love You, Now Die

Into the Storm

Introducing Dorothy Dandridge

The Inventor

The Investigation Iron Jawed Angels

The Jinx

John Adams

La Odisea De Los Giles

The Laramie Project

Larry Kramer in Love & Anger

The Lady and The Dale

The Last Cruise

The Last of the Blonde Bombshells

The Late Shift

The Leisure Class

Life According to Sam

Life Support

Linda and the Mockingbirds

Looking: The Movie

Los Silencios

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures

Mare of Easttown

McMillions

Mea Maxima Cupa

Mildred Pierce

Miss Evers’ Boys

Mommy Dead and Dearest

Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight

Murder On Middle Beach

Native Son

The Normal Heart

Olive Kitteridge

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries

Our Boys

Our Towns

The Pacific

Painting with John

Parade’s End

Paradise Lost 1-3

Paterno

Path to War

The Perfect Weapon

The Plot Against America

The Price of Everything

Real Women Have Curves

Recount

Revolution Rent

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions

Running with Beto

Share

Sharp Objects

Show Me a Hero

Showbiz Kids

Something the Lord Made

The Special Relationship

Spielberg

State of Play

The Swamp

The Sunset Limited

Taking Chance

The Tale

Temple Grandin

The Third Day

Tiger

Tina

Transhood

Tsunami: The Aftermath

Under The Same Roof

The Undoing

The Vagina Monologues

Walkout

Warm Springs

The White Lotus

Wishful Drinking

Wit

The Wizard of Lies

Women of Troy

You Don’t Know Jack

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn

The Zen Diaries of Garry Handling

Max list: HBO original TV shows

HBO

2 Dope Queens

30 Coins

Abuelos (Aka Grandpas),

All Def Comedy

Animals

Arliss

Autopsy

Avenue 5

Axios

Ballers

Barry

Beartown

Beforeigners

Betty

Big Little Lies

Big Love

Boardwalk Empire

Bored to Death

The Brink

Carnivale

The Comeback

Crashing

The Crime of the Century

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Deadwood

The Deuce

Divorce

Eastbound & Down

Enlightened

Entourage

Euphoria

Family Tree

Fantasmagorias

Flight of the Conchords

Folklore

Funny or Die Presents

Game of Thrones

Garfukel and Oates

Gentlemen Jack

Getting On

The Gilded Age

Girls

Grace

Grisse

Gunpowder

Hackerville

Halfworlds

Hard

Head Over Heels

Hello Ladies

Here and Now

High Maintenance

How to Make It in America

Hung

I May Destroy You

Industry

In Treatment

Insecure

John from Cincinnati

Landscapers

The Larry Sanders Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Leftovers

Life’s Too Short Little Britain USA

Looking

Los Espookys

Lovecraft Country

Luck

Magnifica 70

Miss Sherlock

Mosaic

Mr. Show

My Brilliant Friend

The New Pope

The Newsroom

The Night Of

The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency

The Outsider

Oz

Patria

Perry Mason

Random Acts of Flyness

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Real Time with Bill Maher

The Righteous Gemstones

Rome

Romeo Santos: King of Bachata

Romeo Santos Utopia Live from MetLife Stadium

Room 104

The Righteous Gemstones

Russell Simmons presents Def Comedy

Sally4Ever

Santos Dumont

Sent

Sex and the City

Silicon Valley

Siempre, Luis

Six Feet Under

The Sleepers

Somebody Somewhere

The Sopranos

Succession

The Teenage Psychic

Tell Me You Love Me

Tenacious D

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn

Togetherness

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Treme

True Blood

True Detective

Veep

Vice

Vice Principals

Warrior

Watchmen (2019)

We Are Who We Are

We’re Here

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The Wire

Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas

Years and Years

The Young Pope

True Detective: Night Country

Real Time With Bill Maher S22

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Max List: HBO Comedy Specials

HBO

7 Days in Hell

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’

Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo

Bill Maher: But I’m Not Wrong

Bill Maher: Live from D.C.

Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma

Bill Maher: The Decider

Bill Maher: Victory Begins at Home

Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays

Bob Saget: That Aint’ Right

Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You Higher

Chris Gethard: Career Suicide

Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker

Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger

Chris Rock: Never Scared

D.L. Hughley: Going Home

D.L. Hughley: Unapologetic

Dan Soder: Son of a Gary

Dana Carvey: Squatting Monkeys Tell No Lies

Dane Cook Vicious Circle

Dave Attell: Captain Miserable

Dave Chappelle: Killin’ Them Softly

David Brenner: Back With a Vengeance

David Cross: The Pride is Back

David Spade: Take the Hit

Dennis Miller: All In

Dennis Miller: The Raw Feed

Drew Michael

Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now

Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning

Ferrell Takes the Field

George Lopez: America’s Mexican George Lopez: It’s Not Me, It’s You

George Lopez: Tall, Dark & Chicano

George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C.

Jerrod Carmichael: 8

Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store

Jerry Garcia: It’s Not My Weekend

Jim Jefferies: I Swear to God

Jim Norton: Monster Rain

Lewis Black: Black on Broadway

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

My Dad Wrote A Porno

My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres

One Night Stand: Flight of the Conchords

Orlando Leyba: Adorable

Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds

Paul F Thompkins: Driven To Drink

Ramy Youssef: Feelings

Richard Jeni: A Big Steaming Pile of Me

Robert Klein: The Amorous Busboy of Decatur Avenue

Robert Klein: Unfair & Unbalanced

Rosie O’Donnell: A Heartfelt Stand Up

Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles

T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous

Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted

Tour de Pharmacy

Tracey Ullman in The Trailer Tales

Tracey Ullman: Live & Exposed

Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue

Whitney Cummings: I’m Your Girlfriend

Will Ferrell: You’re Welcome America. A Final Night with George W Bush

Max List: DC Comics movies and TV shows

Warner Bros

All-Star Superman

Aquaman

The Adventures of Aquaman

Aquaman King of Atlantis

Batkid Begins

The Batman (animated series)

The Batman (Movie)

Batman (1989)

Batman; Assault on Arkham

Batman: The Animated Series

Batman Beyond

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman and Robin

Batman: Gotham By Gaslight

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman Hush

Batman Mask of the Phantasm

Batman and Mr. Freeze: Sub Zero

Batman: Soul of the Dragon

Batman The Audio Adventures

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Killing Joke

Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1

Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2

Batman Unlimited Animal Instincts

Batman Unlimited Mechs vs Mutants

Batman Unlimited Monster Mayhem

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman

Batman Ninja

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Batman Begins

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman: Bad Blood, 2016

Batman: Death in the Family, 2020

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman vs. Two-Face

The Batman vs. Dracula

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman vs Robin

Batwheels

Batman Year One

Batwoman

Beware the Batman

Birds of Prey

Catwoman

Constantine City of Demons

The Dark Knight

DC League of Super Pets

DC Superhero Girls: Hero of the Year

DC Superhero Girls: Intergalactic Games

DC Superhero Girls: Legends of Atlantis

Doom Patrol

Freedom Fighters: The Ray

Green Lantern

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Green Lantern: First Flight

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Gotham

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 and 2

Joker

Injustice

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

Jonah Hex

Justice League

Justice League (animated series)

Justice League Unlimited

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Justice League Dark

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Justice Society: World War II

The Lego Batman Movie

Lego: Batman the Movie: DC Super Heroes Unite

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Batman Family Matters

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Shazam Magic and Monsters

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League Attack of the Legion of Doom

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman Rage of Atlantis

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

The Losers

Naomi

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics

Peacemaker

Pennyworth

Shazam!

Static Shock

Son of Batman

Stargirl

Steel

Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

The Suicide Squad

Super Friends

Superman

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman: The Animated Series

Superman: Doomsday

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman Returns

Superman and Lois

Superman vs. the Elite

Superman: Red Son

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Superman: Brainiac Attacks

Superman: Unbound

Teen Titans

Teen Titans Go

Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

Teen Titans Go vs Teen Titans

Titans

V for Vendetta

Vixen

Watchmen (2009)

Watchmen (2019 series)

Wonder Woman (live-action series 1974)

Wonder Woman (animated 2009)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Young Justice

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The Lord of the Rings movies

Warner Bros

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Extended Edition)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Extended Edition)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Harry Potter

Warner Bros

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Champions

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Star Trek movies

Paramount Pictures

Star Trek The Motion Picture (Theatrical cut)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Classic and recent Warner Bros. movies and other films

Warner Bros

12 Going on 30

2001: A Space Odyssey

2010: The Year We Make Contact

3 Godfathers

3 Ninjas High Noon on Mega Mountain

3 Ninjas Knuckle Up

300

300: Rise of an Empire

42

The 90 Day Plan

93Queen

Adam’s Rib

Adaptation

The Adventures of Mark Twain

The Adventures of Milo and Otis

Alex Cross

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

All the Pretty Horses

Amacord

The Amazing Panda Adventure,

An American in Paris

Anacronte

And God Created Woman

An Angel at My Table

The Animatrix

Angels & Demons

Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle Creation

The Ant Bully

The Apollo Moon Landings

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Argo

Around The World in 80 Days

Arthur

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Babylon A.D

The Bank Job,

Ben 10: Race Against Time

Ben-Hur

Black Panthers

Black Dynamite

Black Hawk Down

Blade

Blade 2

Blade Trinity

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blast From The Past

Blow

Born to Be Wild

The Boy Who Could Fly

The Bodyguard

The Book of Eli

Boyz in the Hood

Bridget Jones’ Baby

Bridget Jones’ Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

The Bucket List

Buired

The Butterfly Effect

Camelot

Casablanca

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold

Clash of the Titans

Cat People

Citizen Kane

City of Angels

Clara’s Heart

The Color Purple

Comedy Knockout

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Contagion

Crash

Craxzy Rich Asians

Crazy Stupid Love

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Curse of La Llorna

The Curse of Frankenstein

Daddy Day Care

Daddy Day Camp

Dark Crystal

Dark Passage

The Da Vinci Code

The Dead Pool

Diner

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Dog Day Afternoon

Dumb & Dumber

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Dolphin Tale

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

The Enforcer

Escape from New York

Enter The Dragon

The Enforcer

The Escape Artist

Fame

Fallen

Flying Down to Rio

Flying Leathernecks

A Flintstone Christmas

A Flintstone Family Christmas

Footlight Parade

Four Christmases

Fracture

Fred Claus

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

Frantic

Focus

Freaks

From Dusk Til Dawn

The Firm

First Blood

The Fugitive

The Gauntlet

Get Hard

Get Smart

Get Santa

Ghost Rider

Girl In Progress

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

The Golden Compass

Good Girls Get High

Girl Crazy

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Gone With The Wind

Goodfellas

Gothika

The Graduate

The Green Mile

Growing Up Milwaukee

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Gun Crazy

Hairspray (Musical Remake)

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Hard to Kill

Harlem Nights

The Harvey Girls

Hecho En Mexico

Heidi

Highlander

Honeymoon in Vegas

The Horn Blows at Midnight

Horsemen

Heaven Can Wait

Holiday Affair

Hollidaysburg

House On Haunted Hill

Horror of Dracula

House Party 2

House Party: Tonight’s the Night

How Do You Know

How They Got Over

How to Survive a Plague

The Hunting Ground

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

I Am Sam

Inkheart

Infamous

The Infamous Future

The Informer

Insomnia

The Interview,

The Invisible War,

The Iron Giant

Isabel

It Happened on Fifth Avenue

It Takes Two

Jack Frost

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday

Jackson

Jackie Brown

Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again

Jerry Maguire

Jim Thorpe: All-American

Joe Versus the Volcano

John Grisham’s the Rainmaker

Juice

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie

King Kong (1976)

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

Klute

Kong: Skull Island

Kung Fu Panda 2

La Mujer de Mi Hermano

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks

The Lake House

Lassie Come Home

The Last Samurai

The Last Mimzy

Laws of Attraction

The Lego Movie

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team

Leapfrog: Numberland

License To Wed

Life Stinks

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Libeled Lady

License To Wed

Little Baby Bum

Little Big League

The Little Drummer Girl

Little Nicky

The Longest Yard

Lost Resort

The Little Shop of Horrors

Lolita

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Love and Sex

Love Jones

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Magic Mike

Maid in Manhattan

Major League II

Major League: Back to the Minors

The Maltese Falcon

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Magic Mike

The Mask

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Menace II Society

A Man Apart

Marie: A True Story

The Mask of Zorro

Meatballs

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Message In A Bottle

Meet Me in St. Louis

A Mermaid’s Tale

The Mexican

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

Million Dollar Baby

Miracle of Morgan’s Creek

Mistress

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

The Misery Index

Monkey Trouble

Mother’s Day

Mr. Nanny

McCabe and Mrs. Miller

Million Dollar Mermaid

Mrs. Soffel

Mulholland Dr

Murder at 1600

The Mummy, 1959

Murder by Numbers

Must Love Dogs

Mutiny on the Bounty

My Dead Dad

Mystic River

Nancy Drew

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (Extended Version)

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Netizens

Network

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki

Next Friday

No Country for New Men

Nothing Sacred

Now and Then

Night is Short, Walk on Girl

Nights In Rodanthe

Nancy Drew

No Reservations

Nothing Like The Holidays

North by Northwest

No Eres Tu Soy Yo

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

The Nun’s Story

Observe and Report

Ocean’s 11 (1960)

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s 8

New School

Off the Air

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

On Dangerous Ground

One Night in Bangkok

Quadrophenia

Ordinary People

Orphan

Osmosis Jones

Outbreak

Over the Garden Wall

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

The Parallax View

Paris Is Burning

Pat and Mike

A Perfect Murder

Period of Adjustment

The Perfect Storm

A Perfect World

Personal Best

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

The Phantom of the Opera

The Philadelphia Story

Pinocchio

Pleasantville

The Pledge

Point Blank

Poltergeist

Polyester

Pop Star

Power

Practical Magic

Presumed Innocent

The Prince of Tides

Promare

PT 109

Ready Player One

Radio Days

Rebel Without a Cause

Red Riding Hood

Rhapsody in Blue

Rich and Famous

Ride Your Wave

The Right Stuff

Ride the High Country

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rock Star

Roberta

Romeo Must Die

Room for One More

Rosewood

Rudy

Running on Empty

Rumor Has It

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Sands of Iwo Jima

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

The Sea of Grass

Secondhand LionsShall We Dance

The Shawshank Redemption

Sherlock Holmes

Shoot the Moon

The Shop Around the Corner

Shrek Forever After

Singin’ in the Rain

The Singing Nun

The Song Remains the Same

South Central

Soul Surfer

Space Jam

Speed Racer

Sprung

The Spy Next Door

Something to Talk About

Something’s Killing Me

Spawn

Star 80

A Star Is Born (1937)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

A Star is Born (2018)

A Streetcar Named Desire

Stepmom

Stephen King’s It

Steven Universe Movie

Strike Up the Band

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle

Striptease

Stuart Little

Susan Slept Here

Sunrise at Campobello

Sweet November

Swordfish

Take the Lead

The Taking of Pelham 123

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

10,000 BC

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

A Tale Of Two Cities

Tender Mercies

Tennessee Johnson

Tequila Sunrise

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines

Terminator Salvation

Terms Of Endearment

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This Is Spinal Tap

Three Godfathers

They Live by Night

They Were Expendable

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

Thirteen Ghosts

Three Days of the Condor

Those Who Can’t

A Time to Kill

Tin Cup

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Titanic

TMNT

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight

Torch Song Trilogy

Torque

Tortilla Flat

Training Day

The Town That Santa Forgot

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

True Crime

True Romance

Turtle Tale

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures

Two Weeks Notice

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Un padre no tan padre

U.S. Marshals

Unaccompanied Minors

Vegas Vacation

V for Vendetta

Vampire in Brooklyn

Victor/Victoria

Vixen

Wattstax

We Are Marshall

We Bare Bears: The Movie

Wedding Crashers

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

Westworld

The Wind and the Lion

Without Love

The Wizard of Oz

The Witches Of Eastwick

Wild Wild West

Without Limits

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?

When Harry Met Sally

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version)

The White Stadium

A Woman Under The Influence

The Women

The Wood

Wrecked

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Yours, Mine, and Ours

Young Hearts

You’ve Got Mail

Max list: Criterion Collection movies

Toho

8½

16 Days of Glory

2 or 3 Things I Know About Her

The 39 Steps

The 400 Blows

The 47 Ronin: Part 1

The 47 Ronin: Part 2

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul

All Monsters Attack

Amarcord

An Angel at my Table

…And God Created Woman

Ashes and Diamonds

Atlanta’s Olympic Glory

Au Revoir Les Enfants

Autumn Sonata

Babette’s Feast

Battle of Algiers

Battleship Potemkin

The Beales of Grey Gardens

Beauty and the Beast

Belle de Jour

Bicycle Thieves

The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant

Black Girl

Black Narcissus

Black Orpheus

Blithe Spirit

The Blob

Blood Simple

Breaking the Waves

Breathless

Brief Encounter

A Brief History of Time

The Brood

Brute Force

Buena Vista Social Club

Calgary ’88: 16 Days of Glory

Carnival of Souls

Chimes at Midnight

La Ciénaga

The Circus

City Lights

Cleo from 5 to 7

Cranes are Flying

Cries and Whispers

Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment

Cronos

Daisies

A Day in the Country

A Day’s Pleasure

The Daytrippers

Dead Man

Desert Hearts

Destroy All Monsters

Diabolique

Divorce Italian Style

A Dog’s Life

Don’t Look Back

Down by Law

The Earrings of Madame De

Eating Raoul

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

Elevator to the Gallows

The Emperor Jones

The Entertainer

Equinox

Eraserhead

Europa

Europe ’51

Eyes Without a Face

F for Fake

Faces

Fanny and Alexander

Fantastic Planet

Fat Girl

First Man Into Space

For All Mankind

Foreign Correspondent

The Four Feathers

Fox and His Friends

The Front Page

Funny Games

George Stevens: A Filmmaker’s Journey

George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin

Germany Year Zero

Ghidorah, The Three Headed Monster

Gimme Shelter

Godzilla

Godzilla Raids Again

Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla

Godzilla vs Megalon

Godzilla vs Gigan

Godzilla vs Hedorah

Godzilla, King of the Monsters!

The Gold Rush

The Gold Rush: 1942 Version

The Grand Olympics

Gray’s Anatomy

The Great Dictator

Great Expectations

Grey Gardens

Hamlet

Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice

Hanzo the Razor: The Snare

Hanzo the Razor: Who’s Got the Gold?

A Hard Day’s Night

Harlan County, USA

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages

Hearts and Minds

Henry V

The Hidden Fortress

Hobson’s Choice

The Honeymoon Killers

Hoop Dreams

House

I Married a Witch

I Shot Jesse James

I Was a Teenage Zombie

The Idle Class

Ikiru

The Immigrant

In the Mood for Love

In Vanda’s Room

Intermezzo

Invasion of ASTRO-Monster

Irma Vep

Ivan the Terrible Part 1

Ivan the Terrible Part 2

Jubilee

Jules and Jim

Juliet of the Spirits

The Jungle Book

The Kid

Kill!

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie

A King in New York

The King of Kings

Knife in the Water

Kwaidan

Lady Snowblood

Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance

The Lady Vanishes

L’Amore

L’Argent

The Last Emperor

The Last Metro

The Last Wave

Late Autumn

Late Spring

L’Avventura

Lillehammer ’94: Days of Glory

Limelight

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

Lola

Lola Montes

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance

Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell

Loneliness of the Long Distance

The Runner

The Long Voyage Home

Look Back in Anger

Lord of the Flies

The Lost Honour of Katharina BLUm

Love in the Afternoon

Major Barbara

Man Bites Dog

The Man Who Knew Too Much

The Marriage of Maria Braun

Masculin Feminin

Metropolitan

Mikey and Nicky

Modern Times

Mon Oncle

Mona Lisa

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday

Monsieur Verdoux

Monterey Pop

The Most Dangerous Game

Mothra vs Godzilla

Mr. Arkadin

Multiple Maniacs

My Brilliant Career

My Dinner with Andre

My Life as a Dog

My Night at Maud’s

Nagano ’98 Olympics: Stories of HONOR and Glory

The Naked City

The Naked Kiss

Nanook of the North

Nice and Friendly

A Night in the Show

Night of the Living Dead

Of Mice and Men

Oliver Twist

Onibaba

Paris, Texas

Pather Panchali

Pay Day

Pepe Le Moko

Permanent Vacation

Persona

Picnic at Hanging Rock

The Pilgrim

The Player

Police Story

Primary

The Private Life of Henry VIII

Pygmalion

Quadrophenia

Querelle

Rashomon

The Red Balloon

Red Desert

The Red Shoes

Rembrandt

The Return of Bulldog Drummond

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel

Richard III

The Rink

The Rise of Catherine the Great

The Rite

The River

Rodan

Rome, Open City

A Room with a View

The Ruling Class

Sabotage

Safety Last!

Salesman

Le Samourai

Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto

Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple

Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island

Satan’s Brew

Sawdust and Tinsel

Scanners

The Scarlet Pimpernel

Scenes From a Marriage

Schizopolis

Seance on a Wet Afternoon

Secrets and Lies

Senso

Seoul 1988

Seven Samurai

Seventh Seal

The Seventh Veil

Shadows

Shock Corridor

Shoot the Piano Player

The Shooting

The Shop on Main Street

Shoulder Arms

Sisters

Smithereens

Solaris

Son of Godzilla

Speedy

Stagecoach

La Strada

A Star is Born

Stranger Than Paradise

The Stranger

Stromboli

Summertime

Sunnyside

Sweetie

Taste of Cherry

A Taste of Honey

Terror of Mechagodzilla

The Testament of Dr. Mabuse

That Hamilton Woman

The Thief of Bagdad

Three Colors: Blue

Three Colors: Red

Three Colors: White

Throne of Blood

Through a Glass Darkly

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!

Time Bandits

The Times of Harvey Milk

The Tin Drum

To Be or not To Be

Tokyo Olympiad

Tokyo Story

Tom Jones

Training Day

The Trial of Joan of Arc

True Stories

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

Two English Girls

Ugetsu

Umberto D.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Under the Volcano

Unforgiven

Vampyr

Victim

Vivre Sa Vie

Voyage to Italy

The Wages of Fear

War and Peace

The War of the Gargantuas

The War Room

Watership Down

Weekend

Wild Strawberries

Wings of Desire

Wise Blood

Withnail and I

A Woman of Paris

A Woman Under the Influence

The X From Outer Space

Yojimbo

Young and Innocent

Young Girls

Z

Max List: Studio Ghibli movies

Studio Ghibli

The Cat Returns

Earwig and the Witch

From Up on Poppy Hill

Howl’s Moving Castle

Kiki’s Delivery Service

My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

Ocean Waves

Only Yesterday

Pom Poko Ponyo

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

The Secret World of Arrietty

Spirited Away

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

Tales from Earthsea

When Marnie was There

Whisper of the Heart

The Wind Rises

Max list: BBC TV shows

BBC

Almost Royal

Alan Partridge on Open Books with Martin Bryce

Alan Partridge: Welcome to the Place of My Life

Alan Partridge’s Mid Morning Matters

Bedlam

Being Erica

Coupling

Chewing Gum

Detention Adventure

Doctor Who

The Fades

Getting On

Gavin & Stacey

Ghosts

The Honourable Woman

I’m Alan Partridge This Time with Alan Partridge

Joe & Caspar

Luther

Make It Big, Make It Small

Messy Goes to Okido

The Office

Pride and Prejudice

The Sarah Jane Adventures

Scott & Bailey

Stath Lets Flats

The Thick of It

Top Gear

Torchwood

Wallander

Whitechapel

Zapped

Max List: Sesame Street shows and specials

Seseme Street

The Electric Company

Esme and Roy

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas

Pinky Dinky Do

Sesame Street

Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird,

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s

When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Max list: Cartoon Network and Adult Swim shows

Adult Swim

12 oz. Mouse

Adventure Time

The Amazing World of Gumball

Apple & Onion

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Ballmastrz: 9009

The Bare Bears

The Brak Show

Ben 10

Ben 10: Alien Force

Ben 10: Omniverse

Ben 10: Race Against Time

Ben 10: Ultimate Alien

The Boondocks

Check It Out! with Steve Brule

Chowder

Clarence

Codename: Kids Next Door

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek

Dexter’s Laboratory

Ed, Edd n Eddy

Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Infomercials

Joe Pera Talks With You

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law

Home Movies

Infinity Train

Infomercials

The Jellies Lazor Wulf

Loiter Squad

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack

Metalocalypse

Mighty Magiswords

Moral Orel

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes

Ollie & Moon

Other Parents

The Powerpuff Girls

Primal

Regular Show

Regular Show: The Movie

Rick & Morty

Robot Chicken

Samurai Jack

Sealab 2021

Squish

Squidbillies

Space Ghost: Coast to Coast

Steven Universe

Superjail!

Tigtone

Three Busy Debras

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

Tom Goes to the Mayor

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

Crunchyroll anime TV shows

Crunchyroll

Aldnoah.Zero

91 Days

Berserk

Bungo Stray Dogs

Dr. STONE

Erased

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Hunter x Hunter (Dubbed)

In/Spectre

Inuyasha

JUJUTSU KAISEN

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress Keep Your Hands off Eizouken!

Kill la Kill

Kiznaiver

Konosuba-God’s blessing on this wonderful world!

Mob Psycho

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Director’s Cut

Rokka – Braves of the Six Flowers

Rurouni Kenshin

Schwarzes Marken

To Your Eternity (Dubbed)

The Testament of Sister New Devil

Your lie in April

TBS, TNT, and TruTV shows Adam Ruins Everything

The Alienist

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Billy on the Street

The Carbonaro Effect

The Chris Gethard Show

The Closer

Final Space

Falling Skies

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Hack My Life

Impractical Jokers

Impractical Jokers: After Party

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

The Inside Story

Miracle Workers

Snowpiercer

Tacoma FD

Max List: CNN original shows

CNN

American Style

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Linda Ronstadt

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer

The Movies

The Sixies

This is Life with Lisa Ling

The Price of Freedom

Tricky Dick

Diana

Lincoln: Divided We Stand

The Redemption Project with Van Jones

Curiosity Stream shows

CuriosityStream

#GeorgeWashington

Age of Big Cats

Ancient Earth

Apocalypse: WWI

Big World in A Small Garden

The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One

Cornfield Shipwreck

The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart

David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain

David Attenborough’s Light on Earth

DeBugged

Digits

Dragons & Damsels

Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade

Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks

First Man

Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World

Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo

The History of Food

Hurricane the Anatomy

Into the Lost Crystal Caves

Jason Silva: Transhumanism

King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis

Knuckleball!

Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait

Man’s First Friend

Penguin Central

Pompeii: Disaster Street

Pyramids Builders: New Clues

Realm of the Volga

Sacred Spaces

Scanning the Pyramids

Science vs. Terrorism

The Secret Lives of Big Cats

Secret Life of Lakes

Secret Life Underground

Secrets of the Solar System

Space Probes!

Speed

Spies of War

Tales of Nature

Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat

Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace,

Viking Women

Vitamania

Whale Wisdom

The Woodstock Bus

The Bachelor TV shows

The Bachelor

Bachelor Pad

Bachelor in Paradise

The Bachelorette

The Bachelor Winter Games

Magnolia Network

Discovery

The Cabin Chronicles

The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald Special

The Craftsman

The Established Home

Family Dinner

Fixer Upper

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

For the Love of Kitchens

Growing Floret

Homegrown

In with the New

Inn the Works

The Johnnyswim Show

The Lost Kitchen

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines

Maine Cabin Masters

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice

Point of View: A Designer Profile

Ranch to Table

Restoration Road with Clint Harp

The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo

Silos Baking Competition

Van Go

Where We Call Home

Exclusive acquired TV shows

Warner Bros

4th & Forever: Muck City

A Different World

Abbott Elementary

All Rise

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens

Babylon 5

The Big Bang Theory

Beyond the Spotlight

Bob Hearts Abishola

Call Me Kat

Cold Case

The Chris Rock Show

The Cleaning Lady

Dawson’s Creek

ER

Eve

Everwood

The Flintstones

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Fringe

Full House

Gossip Girl

Gen: Lock

Happy Endings

Hanging With Mr Cooper

Head of the Class

Hot Ones

In The House

The Jamie Foxx Show

The Jetsons

Katy Keene

Kung Fu

Little Big Shots

Looney Tunes

Mad TV

Martin

The Middle

Mike and Molly

Mortal Kombat Conquest

Mortal Kombat Legacy

Nancy Drew

The Nanny

Nathan For You

The New Adventures of New Christine

The OC

On The Spectrum

One Tree Hill

The Other Two

The Parent Hood

Person of Interest

Pretty Little Liars

Pushing Daisies

The Republic of Sarah

Rizzoli & Isles

Roots (Mini Series)

Southland

South Park

South Park: The Pandemic Special

South Park: The Vaccination Special

South Side

Step By Step

Walker

The Wayans Bros

Wellington Paranormal

The West Wing

Without a Trace

What I Like About You

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Young Sheldon

Food Network shows

Kids Baking Championship

Worst Cooks in America

The Kitchen

Beat Bobby Flay

Guy’s Grocery Games

HGTV shows

My Lottery Dream Home

Home Town

What’s Wrong with That House?

Battle on the Mountain

Rico to the Rescue

ID Channel shows

Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death

Seduced to Slay

Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?

Death by Fame

The Playboy Murders

TLC shows

90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way

90 Day Diaries

Love & Translation

OWN shows

Ready to Love: Make a Move

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson

OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks

Discovery Channel shows

Moonshiners

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch

Cartoon Network shows

Jessica’s Big Little World

Batwheels

Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek

Comments