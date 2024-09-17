Google TV is putting more free content front and center on your screens

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google TV is integrating The Roku Channel into its recommendations and search, increasing visibility for free movies and TV shows.

The platform recently rebranded its free streaming hub to “Google TV Freeplay,” showcasing its commitment to free, ad-supported content.

A new Google TV streamer, launching later this month, will be faster than Chromecast and the first to run Android 14 for TVs.

Google TV is integrating The Roku Channel into its Recommendations and Search system (via CordCutterNews). That means users will now see content from The Roku Channel in their search results, thereby increasing the visibility of free movies and TV shows on the platform.

Google TV added The Roku Channel to its free streaming lineup last year. It features thousands of titles and over 350 live TV channels for free. The company also recently rebranded its free streaming hub to “Google TV Freeplay,” underscoring its growing commitment to free streaming content.

By providing access to free, ad-supported content to users, streaming platforms like Google TV are becoming more attractive to users who rely on quality content recommendations rather than a straightforward platform with streaming apps. It gives Google TV more authority as a streaming platform and adds to its revenue stream in an environment where streaming hardware is becoming increasingly affordable.

That said, the new Google TV Streamer is all set to hit store shelves later this month. If you have been planning to get onto the Google TV platform, it might be a good time to buy the new set-top box, which is faster than a Chromecast and will be the first to run Android 14 for TVs.

