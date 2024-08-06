Google TV Streamer launched: A faster, better, bulkier, and pricier Chromecast

TL;DR Google has officially launched the new Google TV Streamer, which will surprisingly go on sale later in September.

The Google TV Streamer is a streaming box, but thanks to an integrated Thread radio, it can also be a smart home hub.

The included remote has also received a refresh, with repositioned volume buttons and other changes.

The Chromecast with Google TV series delivered great pricing, handy Google Assistant integration, and unobtrusive designs. These gadgets weren’t perfect, though, but the search giant is seeking to right some wrongs with the newly launched Google TV Streamer.

The first thing you’ll notice about the new TV box is its design, which departs from the stick-like form factor in favor of something akin to a wireless charging pad. Google says the new streaming gadget is meant to seamlessly blend into your home entertainment setup.

Google TV Streamer: Also a smart home hub

The Google TV Streamer design is also a clue as to the device’s smart home trappings, as the TV gadget is equipped with Thread radio support and can act as a smart home hub. Google says it opted for this design so it can be placed in front of TVs rather than behind TVs, impacting connectivity in the process.

The new gadget also packs an Ethernet port for more reliable connectivity. This is handy for a stable, smart home experience, but we reckon that this could be great for game streaming, too.

Another notable smart home move is that the Google TV Streamer now offers a Google Home panel. This allows you to view and control all the same smart home devices as your phone. Either way, between the Thread support, Google Home panel, and design, it’s clear that Google is really focusing on the smart home.

Google’s older Chromecast with Google TV models were pretty basic as far as performance was concerned. Thankfully, the Google TV Streamer brings an unnamed processor with a 22% faster CPU and 32GB of storage (up from 8GB). We’re glad to see much more storage here, as this is one issue I have with many Android TV boxes. Unfortunately, there’s still no USB-A port, microSD card slot, or second USB-C port for storage expansion, so you’ll likely need to get a USB-C hub if you want more storage. Google also confirmed that the new device has more RAM but didn’t actually reveal how much more.

What else should you expect?

The new Google streaming gadget offers 4K support, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Spatial Audio with Pixel Buds. As for the actual software experience, the Google TV Streamer brings AI-enabled recommendations, Gemini-powered content overviews, and custom AI-generated screensavers.

The Google TV Streamer has also received a tweaked remote. Perhaps the most notable change is that the volume keys are now on the front of the remote rather than on the side. We’ve also got a textured back for a better grip, along with a remappable shortcut button to launch your favorite app, change inputs, or open the Google Home panel. Finally, the new gadget also lets you press a button to play a chime so you can find your remote. You can also try finding your remote via voice or the Google Home app.

Google TV Streamer price and availability

Like Google’s new streaming gadget? You’ll need to pay $99.99 for it. The device is available in Porcelain and Hazel options. Hazel is limited to the US Google Store, though.

Unfortunately, the Google TV Streamer won’t be available to purchase any time soon. Google confirmed that the device will go on sale from September 24. So we’ve got a while to wait until the release date.

