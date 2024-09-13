Google TV’s free channels get a new name: Welcome to FreePlay

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rebranding its free TV channel offerings on Google TV as “FreePlay.”

The rebranding was initially spotted on the Google TV streamer but is now being expanded to a broader range of Google TV devices.

Google TV currently offers 150 free channels as part of this FreePlay service.

Google TV has been quietly enhancing its selection of free TV channels, and it seems the company has bigger plans in store for this service. Recently, Google TV has begun rebranding its free channels as “FreePlay.” This new branding was initially spotted on the Google TV streamer last month and is now appearing on more Android TVs.

First reported by 9to5Google, it looks like the “FreePlay” branding is now available on Chromecasts and Android TVs from brands such as TCL and Hisense. Users in the United States, where these free channels are currently offered, should be able to find this new branding under the “Live” tab on their Google TV home screen.

While the name change doesn’t immediately alter the functionality of Google TV’s free channels, it could hint at things to come. FreePlay could eventually grow to incorporate other types of free media, such as movies and TV shows from YouTube or other ad-supported free streaming platforms.

Google TV’s free TV channel lineup has been steadily growing since its launch in early 2023. The platform started with 80 channels and reached 117 by the end of that year. As of August 2024, it boasted 136 channels, and with the recent addition of 14 new options, the total stands at an impressive 150 as of September 2024.

It remains to be seen how far the FreePlay branding will go, but the rebranding appears to be a clear signal of Google’s intention to further invest in its free content ecosystem. As more users move away from traditional cable packages and toward streaming, Google TV could be positioning itself to capture a larger share of this shifting viewership.

