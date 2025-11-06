Search results for

Goodbye, Google Assistant: Gemini is starting to roll out to Android Auto

The wait is over: Gemini is starting to land on Android Auto.
1 hour ago

Android Auto 2024 Apps List
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google has quietly started rolling out Gemini for Android Auto.
  • It appears beta testers are the first users gaining access to the AI assistant.
  • It’s unclear which version of Android Auto Gemini is rolling out on.

During an earnings call in April, Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed that Gemini would replace Google Assistant in vehicles that connect to phones later in the year. Since then, Android Auto users have been eagerly waiting for the upgrade. After all of the months of waiting, Gemini is finally starting to roll out for some Android Auto users.

Multiple Android Auto users are reporting on Reddit (via 9to5Google) that they have received the Gemini update. The change is server-side, but the rollout appears to be arriving first for beta testers who are on Android Auto 15.6 or 15.7. The outlet also confirms that they are seeing the same on Android Auto 15.6 on their Pixel 10 Pro XL connected to various car displays. Both versions are only available in beta, but it’s unclear if the rollout is tied to the beta or if Gemini is showing up only on the beta by coincidence.

Google recently joined up with Mercedes-Benz to demonstrate just how well the LLM works in a car. The AI allows you to command it with more natural language, it’s capable of understanding and retaining context, and you can ask follow-up questions. In the demo, the interaction came off just as seamless as conversations with Gemini Live on your phone.

There does appear to be at least one downside to this upgrade. One of the users mentions that Gemini doesn’t understand nicknames, like mother, wife, boss, and so on. Despite that, they say that the experience has been smooth so far.

The publication adds that when Gemini rolls out for you, there should be a new Gemini settings section in the Settings menu. Here you’ll be able to toggle “Interrupt Live responses” and “Share precise location” on or off. Keep in mind that these settings will be enabled by default.

News
AI, Android Auto, Google, Google Gemini
