Goodbye, Assistant: Google prepares to make Gemini your only option

TL;DR Google is working on several updates to the Gemini app, including a new processing animation and new buttons to facilitate long conversations.

Google is also working to remove the ability to switch back to Google Assistant, effectively locking users into Gemini.

Gemini Deep Research could soon get the ability to choose and control sources, but that’s not the only improvement that Google is working on. We’ve spotted several other changes coming soon to Gemini, including a new processing animation, expand and collapse buttons, and preparation for the eventual demise of Google Assistant.

New Gemini animation In Google app v16.44.59, we’ve managed to enable a new processing animation for when Google is working on your queries. Here’s an early look:

Expand and collapse buttons for Gemini When you send a long query to Gemini, the entire query is displayed in the chat conversation UI, which can occupy a large portion of the available display area. There’s little utility in displaying this whole message, since the user already knows what they sent. To improve the situation, Google is working on buttons to expand and collapse the long query, similar to the button that already exists in Gemini on the web.

Current UI Upcoming UI with Expand/Collapse button Upcoming UI with Expand/Collapse button Upcoming UI with Jump to Bottom button

Google is also working on a “Jump to bottom” button, which is very helpful when you want to reach the bottom of any long conversation.

Google Assistant is completely going away Gemini currently offers a setting that allows users to switch back to Google Assistant if they really want to. We know that Assistant is dead and going away, and soon, users will not be able to switch away from Gemini and back to Assistant. Google is working to remove the choice screen from Gemini and even Google Assistant settings, effectively locking users to Gemini.

Current UI in Gemini showing stub for Digital Assistant choice screen Current UI in Google Assistant showing stub for Digital Assistant choice screen Upcoming UI in Gemini with no stub for Digital Assistant choice screen Upcoming UI in Google Assistant with no stub for Digital Assistant choice screen

As you can see, the “Digital assistants from Google” settings stub will soon be removed. Google hasn’t flipped the switch yet, but it’s inevitable, so Assistant fans had best make their peace with Gemini.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

