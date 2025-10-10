Deal: The Google TV Streamer is still 20% off!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Some Prime Big Deal Days offers refuse to go away, and we’re glad to see that this is one of them. Rarely on sale, the Google TV Streamer can be had for just $79.98, which is very close to its record-low price. Buy the Google TV Streamer for just $79.98 ($20.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to both color versions available: Porcelain and Haze.

Google TV Streamer Google TV Streamer Google's boldest streaming device ever. Carrying on the legacy of the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer brings a sleek new design, more power, a redesigned remote, and smart home hub features to Google TV. See price at Amazon Save $20.01 Limited Time Deal!

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV, look no further than the Google TV Streamer. This device will turn any screen smart by adding Google TV to it. We love it, and are ready to tell you why!

We were honestly a bit sad to see the Chromecasr line-up die, but the Google TV Streamer is a nice replacement, so we’re not complaining anymore. It is 22% faster, thanks to the improved MediaTek MT8696 chip inside. It also has twice the RAM at 4GB. Even the storage space has been upgraded to 32GB.

It’s certainly not as small as the Chromecast with Google TV, but the design is very similar. This one is meant to sit somewhere around the TV, rather than hiding behind it. The minimalist oval shape with muted tones makes it look great in any environment, though.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

While the design and hardware have changed, the general experience stays very similar. It runs Google TV, so you’ll get access to all the apps the Google Play Store has to offer. Additionally, it supports Google Cast, so you can send content to it using your phone. You can even control your smart home devices from it, as it works with both Google Home and Google Assistant.

The remote is very similar to the Chromecast with Google TV one, but it is a little bigger. That said, some of us prefer the larger, more ergonomic design. Oh, and a really cool addition is the inclusion of Find My Remote. The Google TV Streamer can make the remote beep to help you find it.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Our only real complaints were that there’s no expandable storage and the box comes with no HDMI cable. That said, 32GB should be plenty for a smart TV device, and HDMI cables are cheap nowadays. There are plenty of great HDMI options on Amazon!

Google TV Streamer deals aren’t very common, so you might want to take advantage of this opportunity while it is still around. This is also only $0.98 higher than the record-low price. It’s a great deal!

If you’re not convinced, here’s our list of the best Google TV Streamer alternatives. Spoiler: none are as good.

