Google TV Streamer on sale: Take it home for $84

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Google TV Streamer rarely goes on sale. In fact, the very first time we saw it discounted was just this April. If you come across a good sale, it might be a good idea to consider it, and today you can take it home for $84. Buy the Google TV Streamer for $84 ($15.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but you can also get the same discount straight from the Google Store. We’re linking to the Amazon sale because we know many of you already like shopping there, and might find it more convenient.

If you’re looking for a smart TV box, it is tough to beat this one. We had very little to complain about during our Google TV Streamer review. Mainly, it lacks expandable storage, and the box doesn’t come with an HDMI cable. The color selection is also lacking. Those are very small downsides, though. If you can get past them, it’s a really nice investment.

The Google TV Streamer replaced the Chromecast devices, which was a bit sad, but the upgrade is really nice. This one gets a performance boost, thanks to the MediaTek MT8696 processor, which makes it 22% faster than the Chromecast with Google TV. The Google TV Streamer also gets 4GB of RAM, instead of 2GB. A performance push is undoubtedly nice, as I still use the Chromecast with Google TV and do notice some slowdowns.

The actual experience is rather similar. Of course, it runs on Google TV, so you’ll have access to the Google Play Store, which provides access to your favorite streaming apps. The UI looks the same, and you’ll still get Google Cast support. One software improvement we liked is that it has Google Home integration, making it simple to control your smart home devices. It even has Thread and Matter support, so you can use it as a smart home hub.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The design is still super clean and minimalist. This is nice because this model isn’t made to hide behind a TV. Instead, it will live somewhere in your entertainment center, likely in plain view. The remote is very similar to previous ones, too, but it is a bit larger. While some may see this as a downside, we happened to like the larger remote. It is more ergonomic and easier to find. Especially because now there is a Find My Remote function that will make it chirp.

This is actually not a record-low price, as the first discount took the price down to $79. You are paying $5 more today. That said, this is only the second time we’ve seen the Google TV Streamer go on sale. We don’t expect sales to be so common, so it might be a good time to secure a deal. And if you get it, don’t forget to check out our Google TV Streamer tips and tricks so you can take full advantage of it.