Google TV's long overdue refresh is landing on more devices

TL;DR Google TV’s redesign has gone official and is rolling out to more users.

The revamp makes changes to the For You tab, adds more shortcuts to the profile menu, and more.

This new look was first spotted a few days ago.

Get ready for your Google TV home screen to look a little different. The refresh that was first spotted a few days ago is landing on more TVs. It also appears that Google has made this redesign official.

When the revamp was first spotted, it was only available to a small number of users. According to 9to5Google, the tech giant has now expanded the rollout. Reports are coming in from TCL and Walmart Onn owners that the new look has arrived on their devices. As there are no major updates required for the change, it appears to be a server-side update.

As a refresher, this revamp splits navigation between two pill-shaped containers. The first container includes options for “Home,” “Live,” and “Apps,” along with a shortcut for search. Home replaces the previous “For You” tab. The other container has quick access buttons for settings and the screensaver. There are also changes to the profile menu, adding a dropdown with a profile switcher and shortcuts for Watchlist, Library, Your services, and Content preferences.

Not only is Google expanding the rollout, but it has also started advertising the new look. Over on the Google TV website, the first image you’ll see is the home screen with this new layout.

Despite the redesign landing on more devices, we’re not seeing the change yet on any of our devices. It’s possible that the update is just starting to pick up the pace.

