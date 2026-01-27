Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Streaming and entertainment

New Google TV update cleans up your home screen with two key changes

Google TV tweak fixes YouTube thumbnails and adds a mysterious new 'Report history' option.
By

3 hours ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
Live tab on Google TV Streamer.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google TV’s latest update brings small improvements to the home screen experience.
  • A new “Report history” option now appears under the “Accounts & profiles” section, and it presumably lets users track and manage past feedback.
  • Stretched YouTube thumbnails on the home screen are finally corrected.

Google TV is in one of its slower seasons for major upgrades, but a recent software push rolling out now is quietly fixing some issues users have reported online. It’s not a full redesign, but more of a refresh to improve your experience.

The new update, version 1.0.852105632 for the Google TV Home app, doesn’t make big changes, but it does add a few helpful fixes and user experience improvements that Android TV owners will notice.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

A Reddit user has shared some of the noticeable changes, such as a new “Report history” option in the Accounts & Profiles menu (via 9to5Google). It’s unclear what this option does, but it’s a safe bet that it lets you view and manage feedback you’ve sent through the app.

Google TV report history option under accounts and profiles
Deadpool-fan-466 / Reddit

The update also fixes an issue with YouTube thumbnails on the home screen, so the stretched look on recommended tiles should now be gone. The Reddit user noticed that the thumbnails on the home screen are now smaller.

These changes aren’t major features like new tabs or a big redesign, but they fix real problems that users notice every time they turn on their TV.

This isn’t the end of Google’s TV evolution. Broader homescreen redesigns have been in testing for months, such as reorganizing top tabs and streamlining navigation, and those changes continue to roll out to more users progressively.

So, if you’re wondering when the big overhaul will arrive, it’s still in progress. These smaller fixes suggest Google is still working on improving the experience, and you can expect bigger updates later in 2026.

News
GoogleGoogle TV
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.