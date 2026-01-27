New Google TV update cleans up your home screen with two key changes

Joe Maring / Android Authority

A new “Report history” option now appears under the “Accounts & profiles” section, and it presumably lets users track and manage past feedback.

Stretched YouTube thumbnails on the home screen are finally corrected.

Google TV is in one of its slower seasons for major upgrades, but a recent software push rolling out now is quietly fixing some issues users have reported online. It’s not a full redesign, but more of a refresh to improve your experience.

The new update, version 1.0.852105632 for the Google TV Home app, doesn’t make big changes, but it does add a few helpful fixes and user experience improvements that Android TV owners will notice.

A Reddit user has shared some of the noticeable changes, such as a new “Report history” option in the Accounts & Profiles menu (via 9to5Google). It’s unclear what this option does, but it’s a safe bet that it lets you view and manage feedback you’ve sent through the app.

The update also fixes an issue with YouTube thumbnails on the home screen, so the stretched look on recommended tiles should now be gone. The Reddit user noticed that the thumbnails on the home screen are now smaller.

These changes aren’t major features like new tabs or a big redesign, but they fix real problems that users notice every time they turn on their TV.

This isn’t the end of Google’s TV evolution. Broader homescreen redesigns have been in testing for months, such as reorganizing top tabs and streamlining navigation, and those changes continue to roll out to more users progressively.

So, if you’re wondering when the big overhaul will arrive, it’s still in progress. These smaller fixes suggest Google is still working on improving the experience, and you can expect bigger updates later in 2026.

