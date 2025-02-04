Google TV drops a bunch of free channels less than six months after adding them

Google TV rebranded its free channel offerings last year and launched a new FreePlay app experience with a much-needed UI overhaul. Over the year, Google also added over 50 new channels to the library, bringing the total to 171 free channels by late 2024. However, Google’s Freeplay expansion seems to have hit a hurdle, as the company has now removed nine free channels from the list.

Although Google has removed channels from Google TV’s Freeplay library in the past, this is the first time the company has shaved off so many channels in one go. 9to5Google reports that most of the removed channels were added in a single batch last September, suggesting that the removal could be related to a content partnership deal gone awry.

The publication speculates that Google may have encountered issues with Cinedigm, which operates quite a few of the removed channels. Google has not shared any details, so it’s difficult to say whether these channels will return to the Freeplay library. For now, the following channels won’t be available in Google TV’s Freeplay library:

The Hill TV

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan

Dove Channel

Comedy Dynamics

The Bob Ross Channel

Shades of Black

OutTV Proud

Dazn Ringside

Dazn Women’s Football

Google TV’s Freeplay library still offers an extensive collection of 162 channels that you can watch on your Google TV device without installing apps or creating accounts. For a greater selection of free live channels, you can download third-party apps like Pluto TV, Plex, HaystackNews, and Tubi. All free channels are available within the “Live” tab or through the dedicated Freeplay app experience.