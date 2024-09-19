Google TV gets a redesigned FreePlay experience and more free channels

After rebranding Google TV ‘s free channel offerings last week, Google has now released an updated FreePlay app experience. The company has also added more channels to the library, bringing the total to 157.

Most users access Google TV’s free channels through the Live tab, but the platform also has a little-known dedicated app experience for free channels. With the FreePlay update, Google has brought this experience to the forefront and added a new “FreePlay” shortcut to the home screen (via 9to5Google ).

The FreePlay app experience has also received a much-needed UI update, and it now features new screens for picking channels and sorting through the channel guide. The redesigned UI sorts channels by genre, and it even includes new Favorites, Recents, and Popular categories.

You can add preferred channels to the Favorites category for quick access or select the Recents section to find channels you watched recently. The Popular category, as its name suggests, collates channels that are trending on the platform.

In addition to the redesigned FreePlay app experience, Google TV has added seven more free channels to its library, including:

The Bob Ross Channel

Comedy Dynamics

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan

Dazn Ringside

Dazn Women’s Football

Dove Channel

The Hill TV

You can access these channels in the new FreePlay app experience or through Google TV’s Live tab. The former is not widely available at the moment, but it should reach all users in the coming days.