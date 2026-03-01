This Google TV projector is the nighstand accessory I didn't know I needed

BenQ GV32 The BenQ GV32 makes a strong case for a permanent spot in your bedroom. Its rotating stand, reliable auto-alignment, built-in Google TV, and surprisingly full 2.1 speakers mean you can drop it on a nightstand and start watching with minimal effort. The 500-lumen brightness limits daytime use, and the lack of a built-in battery limits its portability, but as a bedside projector, it has a lot to offer.

The scariest part of watching horror movies isn’t on screen, it’s the walk around my bed afterward, when I’m unflappably convinced someone is about to grab me by the Achilles. Over the past few weeks, the BenQ GV32 has made it easier than ever to watch creepy content from the safety of my pillowed bed, no exposed ankles required. It’s not cheap at $599 MSRP, but the compact lifestyle projector pairs a rotating design with built-in Google TV for convenient, casual viewing in spaces where a TV doesn’t make sense.

Built for the bedside

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

When I first pulled the GV32 out of its box, the projector’s size surprised me. I’d been picturing the build’s scale as more akin to a compact smart speaker. The projector measures 5.12 × 8.31 × 7.54 inches and weighs about 3.5 pounds, so it’s by no means oversized, but still, it’s not the compact, dainty piece of hardware I expected to land on my bedside table.

After clearing my usual collection of water glasses and e-readers, though, it fit just fine tucked between my pillow and eyeglasses. The device is not exactly an elegant addition, but the quiet neutral aesthetic works, and the small leather handle adds a nice, practical detail for moving it around.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Below the strap is a keypad that functions as a very basic built-in remote. It has a power button, plus enough controls to navigate Google TV, adjust volume, and tweak alignment. The panel helps keep the projector usable as a self-contained device, and it came in handy whenever I lost the remote in the folds of my comforter. The sleep timer button also suggests BenQ knows exactly how often late-night screenings turned into accidental bedtime.

The stand, though, is where the design starts to stand out (pun intended). The GV32 sits inside a rotating frame that allows you to tilt the projector smoothly up or down, shifting from wall to ceiling projection seamlessly. The hinge has enough resistance to feel stable without requiring two hands, and paired with very effective autofocus and keystone correction, the projector adapted quickly to every surface I pointed at. That flexibility ends up being central to the GV32’s appeal.

The rotating, tilting design of the BenQ GV32's stand makes wall-to-ceiling streaming effortless.

The only shortcoming I found is that it doesn’t have a built-in battery. A power cord makes the projector less adept for spontaneous outdoor use or moving between rooms without planning around an outlet. It also means I had to crawl under my bed to plug it in, facing down dust bunnies as well as personal demons (aka my boxes of excessive tech review units). It can, however, be powered via USB-C with a capable power bank, so wireless viewing isn’t off the table.

Seamless streaming

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The GV32’s biggest advantage is that its hardware and software combine to complement my existing streaming routine. Google TV is fully built in, so there’s no casting necessary and no extra accessories cluttering my nightstand. Signing in once meant my watchlists and recommendations followed automatically, making the projector a natural extension of the screens I already use.

Even the included remote feels TV-like, with familiar app shortcuts and reliable voice search (though the lack of a dedicated mute button is a surprising miss for late-night viewing). I really appreciated the screen adjustment button on the remote for quick tweaks if you bump or move the device. In other words, dropping the GV32 on my nightstand like an extra lamp and beaming content onto the wall before bed is almost too easy.

Built-in Google TV drops the device right in with my regular routine.

Beyond Google TV, connectivity is basic without feeling limited. There’s an HDMI port for connecting a laptop or console, plus USB-A and USB-C ports. Wireless support includes built-in Chromecast, screen mirroring, and Bluetooth.

Performance

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

On paper, the GV32 sits firmly in the lifestyle projector category. It delivers a 1080p LED image rated at 500 ANSI lumens, plus HDR support. Those numbers won’t compete with brighter portable projectors or TV replacements, but they align with the GV32’s intended role. This is a projector built for darker rooms and casual viewing sessions, where convenience and flexibility matter more than raw output.

In a dark room, the BenQ GV32 produces an image that is reliably crisp and colorful across content types.

In my dark bedroom, I found that the GV32 delivers exactly the kind of image its specs suggest. It might not blow you away, but it’s more than capable for a timely Scream franchise marathon. The 1080p picture looks crisp, with color tuning that leans warm without feeling muted and motion that holds up well for everyday use.

I watched a mix of movies, YouTube, and long-form shows, including Oscar contenders, a heartwarming documentary about moon bears, and an entirely unnecessary Kurt Warner biopic. I also dipped into sports and animated features to see how the projector performed, and it handled both well. Brightness is the clear constraint, with even moderate ambient light reducing contrast, but the limitation rarely came into play. Having given the projector a permanent spot on my bedside table, I gravitated toward nighttime use. From wall to ceiling, the performance was great in a dim room.

Audio is another strength of the BenQ GV32 as it delivers fuller sound than most portable projectors.

Audio is another part of the device’s all-in-one appeal. The 2.1 speaker setup delivers fuller sound than most portable projectors, with clear dialogue at lower volumes and enough bass to avoid the thin, tinny feel that you often get. I never felt the need to connect anything else, reinforcing the bedside thesis. Even late-night voices stayed intelligible without me cranking the volume and waking my toddler in the room next door. The projector can also double as a Bluetooth speaker when the screen is off, rounding out the sense that the GV32 is a mini media hub for your nightstand.

BenQ GV32 review verdict: Should you buy it?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The portable projector space is getting crowded. BenQ’s GV32 stands out by focusing less on performance extremes and more on everyday usability. With its rotating design, strong built-in audio, and fully integrated Google TV experience, it excels in spaces where a traditional TV or dedicated projector setup simply isn’t feasible. However, to be clear, this device will not replace your main screen, at $600 it’s fairly pricey, and it isn’t the only portable option.

With built-in streaming and a smart design, the everyday usability of the GV32 makes it a compelling buy.

Compared with similar lifestyle portables, the GV32 prioritizes stability and ease over maximum mobility. The XGIMI MoGo 4 ($499 at Amazon), for example, leans further into portability with a built-in battery, handy stand accessory, and lower starting price. Even within BenQ’s own lineup, the GV50 ($749 at Amazon) represents the step-up option, adding a laser light source and battery at a higher price while preserving the same bedside philosophy.

Still, if the goal is a low-friction screen that comfortably lives on a nightstand, the GV32 is an attractive option. It won’t check for murderers under your bed, but it does make staying under the covers a lot easier.

