Google TV shares its most watched movies and TV shows. Which ones have you seen already?

TL;DR Google has published the list of most watched content for 2024 on its Google TV platform.

The most-watched movie is Roadhouse, the most-watched TV show is Shōgun, and the most-watched live TV channel is ION Television.

These lists make great recommendations for trending content from this year that you should watch next.

There are many great movies and amazing TV shows to watch out there, but a lot of people want to watch newer and trending content that everyone else is talking about. You can scratch that FOMO itch right now with Google TV‘s recap of this year’s greatest hits, highlighting the most popular shows, movies, and music.

Google says that Prime Video’s “Roadhouse” starring Jake Gyllenhaal is the most-watched movie released in 2024 on the Google TV platform. This statistic is based on the watch clicks on the Google TV interface for users in the US between January 2025 and almost the end of October 2025.

The Google TV staff has picked “Challengers” on Prime Video and “Dune: Part Two” on Max as honorable mentions, so you can check those out too. I’ve watched Dune: Part Two and loved it as a sequel, so I stand behind this recommendation.

If you’d prefer a TV show, “Shōgun” on Hulu is historical fiction about an English sailor stuck in Japan. It has struck a chord with the audience, becoming the most-watched show on Google TV from 2024. The new season of “Hacks” is the Google TV staff pick, and you can watch it on Max.

Google TV also gives users access to more than 150 free live TV channels, and users spent the most time tuned in to ION Television this year, where they could catch WNBA games and shows like “FBI” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Here are the full lists of most-watched movies and TV shows of 2024 on the Google TV platform:

Movies: Road House (2024)

TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy

The Idea of You

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Inside Out 2

IF

Dune: Part 2

Mean Girls (2024)

Despicable Me 4

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The Fall Guy

Wolfs

Civil War

A Quiet Place: Day One

Kung Fu Panda 4

Twisters

Monkey Man

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Deadpool & Wolverine

The Garfield Movie

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare TV shows: Shōgun

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Bear

Bluey

Tracker

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Bad Monkey

Agatha All Along

Reacher

True Detective

High Potential

Presumed Innocent

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Yellowstone

Saturday Night Live

Masters of the Air

Love Island: USA

Spongebob Squarepants

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

911

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Young Sheldon

Google TV users in the US can find all of these shows and more in the “Best of 2024” curated list under the “For You” tab.

I’ve watched Inside Out 2, Dune: Part 2, Despicable Me 4, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Deadpool & Wolverine this year, and I enjoyed Inside Out 2 the most, followed by Deadpool & Wolverine. I’m surprised Deadpool & Wolverine even make it to the list, given that it is a relatively recent movie to release on OTT platforms after a great run in cinemas. I’m behind on my TV shows to catch up, but the latest seasons of House of the Dragon and The Boys are at the top of my watchlist.

What has been your favorite movie and TV show this year? Let us know in the comments below!

