Google’s new community offers a sneak peek at upcoming Google TV features

With 270 million monthly active Google TV (plus Android TV OS) powered devices out there, Google boasts that it has one of the leading TV platforms. It’s hard to keep so many different users satisfied without soliciting direct feedback from time to time, which Google does through surveys and market research studies like many other companies. To make the Google TV experience even better for users, Google is now inviting a select few to join a new Google TV Advisors community.

Opening the link mentioned in the banner leads to a landing page that explains the perks and purpose of the Google TV Advisors community. Users who sign up earn the ability to shape the development of Google TV by providing their feedback on their experiences. Google will ask users to participate in short surveys, discussions, and “fun research activities” once or twice a month. In exchange, those who join can enter into a sweepstakes to win one of 5 $50 gift cards each month as well as get access to a “member hub” where they’re able to learn about new and trending TV content to watch as well as learn details of “new Google TV features that are about to be released.”

What you’ll get: The ability to participate in the development of Google TV through feedback on your experience

Enter to win a sweepstakes for one of 5 $50 gift cards each month

A member hub to stay in the know about: What’s new, hot, and coming to TV soon Seasonal content collections and what our editorial team is watching New Google TV features that are about to be released

What’s involved: Provide your opinions and insights by taking part in short surveys, discussions, and other fun research activities, once or twice a month.

While the banner asking users to join the Google TV Advisors community hasn’t appeared on many devices yet, at least as far as I know, the sign-up form seems to be open to anyone. However, signing up for Google TV Advisors requires you to consent to allowing Google to collect “audio, video, or photographs of you and your interactions with our products and services” during certain research activities. This may even include recording “your face, voice, physical features, mannerisms, likeness, and interactions” during study sessions. In addition, you have to agree not to publicly share any information from the Google TV Advisors community. That makes sense as Google will seemingly tease new Google TV features that have yet to be released with members of the community.