First look: Google Translate is finally prepping the modern makeover it deserves

TL;DR Google seems to be testing a major redesign for the Google Translate app on Android.

The new layout moves language selectors to the top, adds a redesigned bottom navigation bar, and reorganizes translation tools for more efficient use.

Google Translate has rapidly evolved over the past few years. What started as a straightforward app for translating words and phrases now also lets you hold multilingual conversations and even practice new languages. Despite these new capabilities, Translate’s home screen and overall app design have barely changed and have started to feel dated compared to Google’s other Android apps. Now, it looks like Google is finally giving Translate a much-needed refresh.

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While digging through version 10.25 of the Google Translate app for Android, we found a redesigned home screen that modernizes the interface and better highlights the app’s growing list of features. Google has also reorganized translation tools throughout the app, and although the redesign isn’t live yet, it looks like the company is actively working on this new look.

Google Translate Current Home Screen UI Google Translate New Home Screen Google Translate New Home Screen

The first thing you’ll notice is a new navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. Instead of using a traditional full-width bottom bar with tabs like many other Google apps, Translate is getting a pill-shaped bottom bar with four sections: Translate for the main translation screen.

Live for real-time conversations.

Camera for visual translation.

Practice for language learning. Another major change is that the language selectors have been moved to the top of the interface. This gives the translation area more room and makes the layout feel cleaner and less cramped.

Meanwhile, the translation input box is moving to the bottom, rather than a large text field dominating the center of the screen. The card includes quick actions, including a three-dot menu for additional options, a Paste shortcut, and a mic button for voice input.

Above the input card, Google also surfaces some contextual shortcuts. If you’ve recently been practicing a language, you’ll see a card to continue your practice. Likewise, recent conversations can be resumed through a “Jump back into conversation” shortcut that takes you directly into Live Translate.

Another small but noticeable change can be seen in the top-left corner. The old standalone Saved shortcut has been removed and replaced by a traditional hamburger menu. This will likely give Google more room to organize additional options in the future without crowding the main interface.

Tapping the hamburger icon now opens a new “Your activity” screen that brings together your translation history, saved translations, and saved transcripts in one place. Previously, saved transcripts were stored in the account switcher, while translation history could be accessed by swiping down on the home screen or in the account switcher menu. Consolidating everything into a dedicated activity page should make it much easier to revisit past translations and conversations.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Google has also moved a couple of secondary tools into the new translation input card. The three-dot menu on the left side of the input box now houses the Translation model picker, allowing you to switch between available translation models, along with the Handwriting option for writing text instead of typing or speaking it. This keeps the main interface cleaner while ensuring these features remain only a tap away.

Google Translate Current Translate Screen Google Translate New Translate Screen Google Translate New Translate Screen

The redesign doesn’t stop at the home screen. Google has also refreshed the text input screen that appears when you start typing a translation.

Compared to the current interface, the new screen looks much more modern, with several UI elements repositioned to better use the available space. The language selectors remain pinned to the top, while the translation area now takes the form of a large, rounded card that matches the rest of the redesigned interface. Your recent translations now also appear directly in the input card while you’re typing.

Google is also redesigning the screen that appears after you’ve translated something.

Compared to the current interface, the new translation results page adopts the same rounded card-based design seen throughout the redesigned app. Instead of displaying the source text and translated text directly on the page, each now lives in its own card, giving the screen a cleaner, more organized look.

The layout has been shuffled around as well. Several action buttons have been repositioned, while the language picker remains pinned to the top, allowing you to quickly swap languages or start another translation without leaving the page.

Google has also decluttered the top bar by moving some options into the overflow menu. Previously, History and Save had dedicated icons in the app bar. In the new interface, both options have been tucked into the three-dot menu alongside actions like Reverse translate, Share, Choose text translation model, and Send feedback. Overall, the redesign makes Google Translate cleaner and more modern. However, as is the case with many interface changes spotted before release, there’s no guarantee this redesign will roll out exactly as shown or when Google plans to make it available.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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