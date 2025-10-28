5 apps you should use instead of Duolingo

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

After Duolingo introduced its controversial new energy system for free users of the app, I decided it was finally time to quit Duolingo once and for all. I had been dissatisfied with the app for a while, despite racking up a long streak and getting stuck on a specific genre of lessons.

I’ve spent a long time trying out alternatives to the language-learning app, with my efforts intensifying after I left it behind. After trying out plenty of options, here are the five best Duolingo alternatives that stand out from the rest.

1. Drops

Drops is one of the free apps I use to learn something new each day. It focuses on vocabulary, so it’s a great tool if you have foundational knowledge of a language but want to expand it. The app supports dozens of languages, making it a great choice for widely spoken ones. However, I do wish it had a few more African languages.

I have been using it for Mandarin. You can select lessons focused on specific topics, rather than the app forcing you to learn along a certain path. For example, when selecting a lesson for cat owners, I was able to learn certain words and phrases related to the topic. This included words and phrases like “cat”, “catnip”, “pet carrier”, “I feed”, and “I stroke”.

If you're focused on expanding your vocabulary, Drops is a great, free solution.

The app also includes challenges linked to monthly themes. Currently, it is running a Halloween-themed event. Even when these events change, you still have access to the topics.

The main drawback of the Drops’ free plan is that it limits learning to five minutes per day. If you want to access the app with no limits, a premium subscription is available. I would say Drops is best suited for people who want bite-sized lessons that allow them to expand their vocabulary quickly.

Even if you don’t use it to replace Duolingo completely, I would say Drops a useful tool for language learning in general.

2. Busuu

If you’re looking for a more full-fledged Duolingo alternative, then Busuu is a free option that supports a wide range of languages. One of the big benefits of the app is that it doesn’t limit how much you can learn per day or penalize you for mistakes.

The app’s courses are also built according to the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR), which is useful if you’re trying to achieve a recognized standard of proficiency. I enjoyed that, even when learning basic phrases, the app used different ways to reinforce learning.

Despite being free, Busuu uses robust learning methods and offers comprehensive lessons.

For example, Busuu would play back a short audio snippet and ask me what was said. This ensured that I actually understood what was said, rather than relying on logic to work out the correct answer, which is what I sometimes did with Duolingo because of some of the clues it gave.

There is also a community feature available, which lets native speakers weigh in on certain exercises. You can also provide feedback on other users’ exercises. This will be a welcome feature for those who miss the old Duolingo forums.

Beginner, intermediate, and advanced lessons are free in Busuu. However, specialized courses are only available with a premium subscription. The premium plan also comes with perks like being able to do lessons in any order, whereas the free plan requires you to progress through them one by one.

This was a bit frustrating as I wanted to be able to jump to some of the Chinese characters available later in the course to see what sort of lessons were available, since the early lessons focused solely on pinyin. Certain lessons focusing on characters are also locked behind the subscription (while others are available for free).

That said, I think Busuu offers a great balance in its free plan that doesn’t make users feel bullied into upgrading if they can’t afford it. Meanwhile, the paid plan offers additional value for those who want to go further than casual learning.

3. Memrise

While Memrise is not as structured as Duolingo, it offers several benefits. First of all, it doesn’t penalize you for mistakes and doesn’t use a hearts or energy system for learning new words. On the free plan, lessons focus on vocabulary and phrases rather than constructing complete sentences.

You also have access to review lessons, which allow you to refresh your knowledge of words and phrases you have previously learned. When it comes to vocabulary, you can also select topics you want to learn about.

One of the benefits of Memrise is the inclusion of native speakers pronouncing the words you’re using, which is helpful if you want to have proficiency with understanding the language as it’s spoken in the real world.

Memrise focuses on learning vocabulary and phrases, with a more modern, real-world feel than many other apps.

I also find that the app focuses a lot more on modern phrases and slang, rather than the more formal approach that Duolingo takes. That said, the free plan does have its limitations. Certain vocabulary is locked behind the premium subscription, while grammar lessons also require the paid version.

Most free language-learning apps have some sort of limitations. While Google’s Duolingo competitor is impressive and free, it currently only supports two languages during its beta phase. Free language apps are great, but if you’re thinking about paying for one, Memrise is a solid choice.

4. Babbel

Rather than using a freemium model that pushes users to a paid plan, Babbel is exclusively paid (though you can browse the app and try the first lesson of a language for free). A big benefit to this is the availability of grammar lessons, which I personally think are essential for learning languages, especially when there are significant differences between your native language and the target language.

Babbel is a paid option that is best for those who want to learn European languages through a variety of exercises, with grammar guidance.

The biggest limitation of Babbel is its language availability, however. Currently, the app supports only 14 languages, most of which are European.

There are a variety of exercises available in the app, including writing, listening, and speaking exercises. Babbel even includes podcast episodes dealing with specific topics in the language you’re learning.

5. LingoDeer

While a paid app isn’t really an option for me right now due to budget constraints, LingoDeer was my favorite among the Duolingo alternatives I tried.

This was thanks to the availability of a variety of languages (including Mandarin), as well as helpful features such as practicing writing characters and grammar lessons. It also has a character drill feature that really lets you focus on the written language.

LingoDeer offers plenty of Asian languages among its offerings, with useful features like character drills and grammar lessons.

The first lesson of the language course you select is available for free, which lets you get acquainted with the features of the app. You can also access the travel phrasebook for free to expand your vocabulary.

If you haven’t found an app that balances all the features (or languages) you want at the price you want, you should also consider checking out language-learning apps that focus on a single language.

Most free apps have limitations, but some are surprisingly comprehensive while relying on occasional ads for monetization. With the tools currently available, I haven’t felt the urge to return to Duolingo.

