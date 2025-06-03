Survey shows people think this change could fix Google's Tensor problems

Google’s Tensor processors used in its Pixel phones have long been manufactured by Samsung. However, the company is widely tipped to switch from Samsung to TSMC for the Tensor G5 processor in the Pixel 10 series .

We expect this change to translate into Pixel phones that could last longer and run cooler. But will this change really solve Google’s processor problems? We asked this question last week, and here’s what you told us.

Over 8,100 votes were cast in our website poll, and just over two-thirds of respondents felt that switching from Samsung to TSMC would solve Google’s processor woes.

I’m fine with Google doing Tensor, but not doing it with TSMC has been a huge mistake. Hopefully it’ll get better. The newest Exynos chips from Samsung have been terrible, and that’s historically what Tensor has been based on. I’m glad they jumped ship now, but wish they’d done it faaaaar sooner.

I love my Pixel 7 Pro, first device I’ve owned for 2 years+ without any major slowdowns, and I am on android 16 beta, being 2 generations behind and still having beta releases is great. My only complaint is occasional overheating and okay battery life (battery is 2 years old to be fair). I was waiting until google switched to TSMC before buying another pixel, and if the early reviews go well, I will be buying a pixel 10 pro.

Reader jonathan.figueroa.nic rightfully points out that Tensor performance will likely be far behind rival chips, but that they’re expecting other improvements:

Even with TSMC’s help, the performance will still be years behind the newest Snapdragon chips. Do I care? Nope. Does most of the Pixel user base care? Nope. Do most phone users care? NOPE…At the end of the day, Pixel phones have performed, and will continue to perform, just fine for their tier. TMSC will give us more good things like thermal management, battery life, and efficiency, which is all wins in my book. But Google wasn’t horrible or poor in any of these areas.

Reader Mihir Shetye also correctly notes that Google’s design choices had a bearing on its Tensor chips. Check out an excerpt of his comment below:

While it is reasonable to blame the Tensor’s thermal, throttling, and thus battery life issues on Samsung’s rather inefficient manufacturing nodes,it is not the same for performance limitations which is mainly due to Google deliberately choosing older and less performant ARM core parts for designing it’s CPU and GPU to save on cost besides notably lowering clock speeds on all cores. Last year’s Exynos 2400 even though lagging behind the 8 gen 3 was notably faster than the G4,so yeah performance issues with the latter have more to do with Google intentionally being conservative for a variety of reasons.

Interestingly, we also saw many comments from readers who said they didn’t have performance or heating issues with their Pixel phones to begin with. For one, user Scott Jastrow felt that the switch to TSMC was a “solution in search of a problem,” adding that he was very happy with the Pixel 9 Pro’s performance and battery life.