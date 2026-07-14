Google's July Play System brings welcome improvements to the Play Store, Wear OS and Maps

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s July 2026 System update is rolling out with improvements to the Play Store, Play Services, Maps, and Wear OS.

The update brings a better Play Store experience on large screens, AI-generated image labels in the EU, and a smoother Google One purchase flow.

Wear OS gains work profile transfers, while Maps and developer tools receive updates that should improve the Android experience over time.

Google has begun rolling out its July 2026 Google System update, bringing another batch of improvements to Android. These changes arrive through Google Play services, the Play Store, and other system components.

If you use a foldable or Android tablet, for example, the Google Play Store should soon make better use of all that extra screen space. Google says it’s tweaking the Store’s layout to show more content at once, which should mean less scrolling and fewer empty gaps while you’re browsing for apps or games.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Google is also continuing its push to make AI-generated content easier to spot. In the EU, the Play Store will now label AI-generated images where supported. It’s a small addition, but one that could become increasingly useful as more app listings and promotional artwork start relying on AI. Google notes that you won’t see the label on every image just yet, especially older uploads or unsupported formats.

Google is also making it easier to subscribe to Google One with a faster, smoother in-app purchase experience. The company says it’s upgrading the purchase flow, making it faster and more seamless to sign up for extra cloud storage or other Google One perks without jumping through as many hoops. Personally, I’m glad to see this change. I’ve gone through the Google One purchase flow before, and it always felt more cumbersome than it needed to be.

The rest of the update includes a few notable additions, especially if you use Wear OS or Android for work. You’ll soon be able to transfer your work profile from your phone directly to your watch, making it easier to keep work notifications and apps available on your wrist. The company is also adding more controls for Location Sharing across supported devices, giving users a little more flexibility over how the feature works.

There’s something in this update for developers, too. Google is adding new tools for Maps-based apps and improving utilities across phones, Android Auto, TVs, PCs, and Wear OS. As a user, you won’t notice these changes right away, but they’ll help developers build better apps for you in the long run.

Finally, Google says Maps continues to receive its regular round of fixes and refinements. The company pushes Maps updates every couple of weeks, and this release includes additional improvements designed to make navigation, place discovery, and overall reliability a little better.

While this isn’t the biggest Google System update we’ve seen, it does bring a handful of useful improvements. If you have a compatible device, these changes should start rolling out over the coming weeks.

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