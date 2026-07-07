Your Android work profile is finally coming to Wear OS smartwatches

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR With the latest Google Play Services update rolling out to Android devices, users can now seamlessly transfer Android work profile accounts to Wear OS smartwatches, syncing corporate credentials, calendars, and secure notifications without tedious workarounds.

Google has also replaced older webview elements for Google One with a cleaner, faster native UI on mobile devices to offer a more responsive in-app purchase and subscription experience.

Desktop users gain dedicated Google Location Sharing and compatibility settings, while developers get new tools for Maps and utility processes across Android platforms.

Google has quietly rolled out its first major batch of system updates for July 2026, dropping the official changelog for Google Play Services version 26.26. Leading the changelog for this release is a massive win for enterprise users: the ability to seamlessly transfer your Android work profile account directly to your Wear OS smartwatch. Historically, syncing corporate credentials, calendar events, and secure notifications to a wearable required tedious workarounds, but this update aims to bridge the gap between your professional life and your wrist.

According to the official Google System Support documentation, the v26.26 update brings changes across device connectivity, account management, and user utilities.

Alongside the Wear OS work profile transfer, Google has introduced a new API designed to improve the reliability of initial setup for work profiles on Android smartphones, mitigating common enrollment errors that IT administrators frequently encounter.

Beyond enterprise upgrades, consumer-facing changes are coming to storage management. Google One is getting an upgraded native storefront on mobile devices, promising a faster and more seamless in-app purchase and subscription experience. By transitioning to a native UI, Google replaces older webview elements with a cleaner, more responsive interface.

Desktop users also gain more granular privacy controls in this build. The update introduces dedicated settings on PC to manage Google Location Sharing preferences and cross-device compatibility for supported device types. Finally, developer-facing enhancements round out the release, adding new tools to support Maps-related processes on mobile devices, alongside broader utility updates across Android Auto, Android TV, PC, and Wear OS.

As is standard with Google’s system updates, Play Services v26.26 is rolling out as a staged, server-side push and should reach all compatible global devices over the coming days.

Here’s the full changelog for the Google Play Services v26.26 update (2026-07-06): Account Management [Phone] With this update, you’ll now get a faster, more seamless in-app purchase experience with the upgraded native storefront for Google One. [Phone] This update adds a new API to improve the reliability of work profile setup.

Developer Services [Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Maps related processes in their apps.

Device Connectivity [Phone, Wear] You can now transfer your work profile account to your watch.

Location & Context [PC] You can now manage Google Location Sharing settings and compatibility for supported device types.

Utilities [Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Utilities related processes in their apps.



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