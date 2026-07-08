Google's new Play terms reveal something most Android users never know

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has published updated Play Terms of Service that will take effect on July 29, 2026.

The new terms add clear explanations around Google Play system services and background mobile data usage.

They clarify that users are responsible for carrier charges incurred by these background services.

Google can now charge recurring subscriptions up to two days before your next billing date, instead of one day before.

Google has published an updated version of its Play Terms of Service ahead of its July 29, 2026, rollout. The company is making several notable changes to its existing policy, giving Android users a preview of what to expect. While most of the revisions are mere clarifications, Google has significantly expanded the language around background system services, cellular data usage, and subscription billing.

The revised terms come just months after Google agreed to a $135 million settlement over allegations that Android devices sent cellular data to Google while idle without users’ knowledge.

New Google Play Terms of Service: What’s changing? Perhaps the biggest addition is an entirely new “System Services” section. While the current terms mention system services only once in the definition of Google Play content, the upcoming version explicitly explains which services these are and how they behave.

“Google system services provide various services and updates on certified Android devices. They include key system services provided by Google, Google Play Store, Google Play services, and updates to the Android operating system,” the new terms state.

Google also now warns that these services may consume cellular data in the background, even when users aren’t actively using their devices.

“System services often require network connectivity and may use your cellular data. Some network communications may happen in the background, when you are not directly interacting with your device, including when the device’s screen is locked.”

Moreover, the updated terms make it clear that users are responsible for any carrier charges resulting from these background updates.

As per the current terms, “You are responsible for any access or data fees incurred from third parties (such as your Internet provider or mobile carrier) in connection with your use and viewing of Content and Google Play.”

The new version broadens that wording, saying, “You are responsible for any access or data fees incurred from third parties… in connection with Content and Google Play, including any use, installation, viewing, and maintenance on your device of Content and Google Play. This includes fees for data usage that may occur in the background when you are not directly interacting with Content or your device.”

Meanwhile, the new terms also state a change to how subscription billing works. The current Play Terms state that recurring subscriptions “may be charged no earlier than 24 hours before the beginning of each billing period.”

The updated terms extend that window to 48 hours, allowing Google to process recurring subscription payments up to two days before the next billing cycle begins.

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