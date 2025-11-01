Is your Pixel getting Google’s surprise update? Here’s every supported phone

Joe Maring / Android Authority

One of the best things about having a Pixel phone is being first in line for software updates. Google typically releases one update per month for Pixels, with the October 2025 update having arrived on October 8.

But on October 30, Google released a second October update — seemingly out of nowhere. The company hasn’t said what it fixes or changes, but we’ll certainly never complain about two software updates in one month.

If you’re wondering if your Pixel device is eligible for this unexpected release, here’s what you need to know.

Here’s every Pixel getting the second October 2025 update

Given the surprise nature of this latest Pixel update, you’re right to wonder if only a select few Pixels are receiving it. However, the good news is that almost every Pixel that got the first October 2025 update is getting this second one.

The full list is as follows: Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro/9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro/10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold In other words, if you have a Pixel from the last three years, your phone is eligible for this update. If you haven’t received it already, you can manually check for the update by opening the Settings app and following this path: System -> Software updates -> System update -> Check for update.

Pixels that aren’t getting this surprise update

Although that is an extensive list of devices, there are a couple of notable exceptions.

The first one is the Pixel Tablet. Although it received the October update from earlier in the month, it’s not included in this second update. Additionally, the Pixel 6 series is also missing, just like it was from the first October update. If you have a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a, you’ll be sitting this one out. Furthermore, all older Pixels — such as the Pixel 5, Pixel 4, and so on — are also excluded from this update.

Although this surprise second October update likely doesn’t include any notable new features, we’re expecting a much more significant update shortly with Google’s November 2025 Pixel Drop.

