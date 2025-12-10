Google puts the pedal to the metal on Gemini for Home rollout

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is speeding up the pace of its Gemini for Home voice assistant early access rollout.

Anyone in the US who hasn’t received an invitation yet can now sign up for early access to get an invitation within 24 hours.

Google is also enabling support for third-party speakers.

Gemini first started trickling out to Google Home devices for early access users near the beginning of October. Since then, the early access rollout has slowly expanded to millions of households in the US. However, there are plenty of Google Home owners who are still waiting for their invite. If you’re in this camp, you won’t have to wait much longer to join the party.

In a blog post, Google announced that it will accelerate the Gemini for Home early access rollout. Starting today, Google says it will start sending out invitations at a more rapid pace. On top of that, the company is now encouraging anyone in the US who has not yet received an invitation to sign up for early access. Google says that if you sign up, you’ll receive an invitation within 24 hours.

It’s worth noting that if you don’t have an invitation yet, you may have just missed it. The tech giant suggests that if you’re unsure, you can check by going to your Home settings in the Google Home app. Google also warns that in “rare circumstances, a sign-up for early access will not immediately result in an invitation if the home contains an incompatible device or account.”

Speaking of other devices, you’ll now be able to use Gemini on non-Google smart speakers. The Mountain View-based firm states that it is flipping the switch to enable third-party speaker devices.

