You'll soon be able to customize the haptics for your Pixel's ringtone and notification alert

TL;DR An upcoming version of the Google Sounds app will let you change the vibration pattern for your selected ringtone or notification alert.

Previously, the vibration pattern that was associated with a ringtone or notification alert was predetermined.

This feature is found in version 3.2 of the Google Sound app, which hasn’t been released yet.

The best Android phones generally have haptic feedback motors that allow them to vibrate in incredibly precise ways. You’ll notice this especially when typing but also when you get a phone call, as many stock ringtones vibrate the phone in fun ways. This is no different on Pixel phones, which come with the Google Sounds app and its suite of ringtone and notification alerts preinstalled. With an upcoming Android release for Pixel phones, you’ll be able to enjoy your Pixel phone’s haptic motor even better as the Google Sounds app will let you mix and match your favorite ringtone or notification alert with your favorite vibration pattern.

Tipster Nail Sadykov managed to get his hands on an unreleased version of the Google Sounds app, version 3.2. He shared the APK with me, so I was able to install it on my own Pixel device. When I launched the app by going to Settings > Sound & vibration > Ringtone alert or Notification alert, I noticed that there were now two tabs: One for “Sounds” and another for “Vibrations.”

The “Sounds” tab contains the familiar list of ringtones and notification alerts, while the “Vibrations” tag contains something new: a selector for a vibration pattern.

For ringtones, there are a total of 12 vibration patterns available, including: Synchronized

Classic Long Vibration

Bumps

Buzz

Rhythm

Swirl

Drumbeat

Swoop

Snare

Gentle wave

Heartbeat

Gears

For notification alerts, though, there are only a total of 11 vibration patterns available to choose from: Classic Short Vibration

Taps

Blip

Rumble

Waves

Soft rise

Tremor

Fireworks

Rattlesnake

Whir

Rapid fire

Each of these patterns vibrate the phone in different ways. Some are more intense than others, and some last long than others.

Here’s a short video that demonstrates some of these custom vibration patterns:

Keep in mind that this video doesn’t fully capture the vibration patterns in effect since you can only hear, and not feel them, by watching.

We don’t know when Google plans to roll out this new version of the Google Sounds app. It could come through an update on the Play Store at any time or be bundled with an upcoming beta of Android 16. When Google rolls it out, we’ll let you know.

What do you think of this upcoming feature of the Google Sounds app? Sound off in the comments below!

