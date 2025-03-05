Google is turning Search into a personal stylist with new fashion and beauty tools

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Search now lets US mobile users describe a fashion item they have in mind, generates AI images, and suggests similar products available for purchase.

An updated AR beauty tool will allow users to virtually try on multiple makeup products inspired by celebrity looks and beauty trends.

Google’s expanded virtual try-on tool for clothing, available on mobile and desktop, now supports more products and model sizes.

Google is doubling down on AI-powered Search experiences, introducing new features designed to make online shopping more personalized and visually intuitive. One of the key updates is a feature called “vision match,” which helps users turn their fashion ideas into reality.

Google says that many shoppers struggle to find specific clothing items that match their envisioned style. Now, all mobile users in the US can describe a garment in detail, such as a “colorful midi dress with big daisies,” and Google will generate AI-created images to suggest similar styles available for purchase.

The feature was previously in testing through Google Labs but is now widely available in Search and the Shopping tab. Users can start by searching for an item, scrolling to the “Can’t find it? Create it” prompt, and refining their vision further. It’s also accessible via the Shopping tab’s “Create & shop” section.

Google is also expanding its AR beauty tools, making it easier to try on makeup products virtually. Using AI models from Gemini, users in the US can now see how multiple makeup products — such as lipsticks, mascaras, eyeshadows, and eyeliners — look together in real time.

The feature is designed to allow users to browse celebrity-inspired makeup looks and apply them virtually. Searching for terms like “spring makeup” or “soft glam” on mobile will present curated product selections that can be tested on the user’s face with the “See the looks on you” and “try it on” options.

Google is also expanding its virtual try-on tool for clothing, which was initially limited to tops and dresses. The tool now includes pants and skirts, allowing users to see how these items look on a diverse range of real models in sizes from XXS to XXL. The company has updated its machine learning models to improve accuracy, including how garments fit and how they pair with other items like tops and shoes. This feature is available on both mobile and desktop, helping shoppers visualize how clothes will fit their style and body type before making a purchase.

These updates reflect Google’s ongoing push to integrate AI into the Search experience. Earlier today, we reported on Google Search launching a dedicated AI mode, signaling a broader shift in the fundamentals of online search behavior.

