Google supercharges Search with an AI Mode to answer complex questions

TL;DR Google has finally announced the much-awaited AI Mode for Search.

The feature supports more complex, multi-part queries and allows users to ask follow-up questions.

It is available as a limited opt-in experience to some Google One AI Premium subscribers.

We’ve been tracking an in-development AI-powered feature for Google Search over the past few months. Dubbed AI Mode, this feature is expected to offer users a conversational search experience similar to Gemini Live. Google has officially announced the feature today, and it’s now available as a limited, opt-in experience in Labs.

In a blog post, Google says that AI Mode expands on the capabilities currently available with AI Overviews in Search. It is powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.0 and is designed to handle queries “that need further exploration, comparisons, and reasoning.”

The AI Mode allows users to ask complex, multi-part questions in Search, like “What’s the difference in sleep tracking features between a smart ring, smartwatch, and tracking mat” or “When is the best time this week to schedule an outdoor engagement photoshoot in the bottom public garden.” It uses a “query fan-out” technique and conducts multiple searches across related subtopics and data sources to deliver an easy-to-understand response.

Additionally, the AI Mode allows users to ask follow-up questions, like “What happens to your heart rate during deep sleep,” to get more relevant information. Google says these demos show a few features that won’t be available immediately at launch, like the comparison table in the sleep tracking example. However, the company

Google says it will gather user feedback in this initial test phase to improve AI Mode’s responses, but users may encounter some responses that “unintentionally appear to take on a persona or reflect a particular opinion.”

Based on the feedback, the company plans to address problematic responses and improve the user experience. It is also working on some improvements, like more visual responses with images and videos, richer formatting, new ways to get to helpful content and more.

As mentioned, the AI Mode is rolling out as a limited opt-in experience in Labs. It’s currently available to some Google One AI Premium subscribers. At the moment, Google has not shared details regarding a wider release.

Along with the new AI Mode, Google has announced some changes for AI Overviews in the US to help users with “harder questions, starting with coding, advanced match, and multimodal queries.” AI Overviews are also rolling out to more users, including teens, and the feature no longer requires users to sign into their Google account.

