Don't like the changes coming to Google Search? Then you're going to hate this news

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s upgraded Search experience will introduce new AI-powered shopping ads.

When searching for an item, Gemini will pull up relevant sponsored products and provide a brief explainer on why you should buy.

Search will also offer ads that feature a built-in chatbot, allowing you to ask questions about a product or service.

Additionally, Google is testing two new ad formats for AI Mode.

Yesterday was the start of Google I/O 2026, and the Mountain View-based firm bombarded us with announcement after announcement. One reveal that stands out from the rest is the changes coming to Search. If you missed it, the Search experience is getting an extra infusion of AI, with Gemini 3.5 Flash integration. While the update will bring new capabilities, like a text box that automatically expands, it will also introduce more prevalent ads.

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On the second day of I/O, Google announced it’s bringing next-generation ads to Search. As the tech giant explains, it’s launching AI-powered shopping ads that will appear when someone is searching for a product. For example, say that you type in “I need a compact espresso pod machine.” Gemini will pull up relevant sponsored products accompanied by a brief AI-generated explainer on why you should buy that product.

Google AI-powered Shopping Ads

Along with AI-powered shopping ads, Google is introducing ads with built-in chatbots. These ads will feature an “Ask a question” button that starts a conversation with Gemini when clicked. The AI will then answer whatever questions you have based on information from the product or service’s website.

Google Business Agent

Two new ad types are also being tested for AI Mode: Conversational Discovery ads and Highlighted Answers. For Conversational Discovery ads, you may see an ad that answers a specific question. In the example Google provides, a user asks for a low-maintenance way to make their house smell better. AI Mode would then present a sponsored result below the response, complete with an image and description.

Google Conversational Discovery

Highlighted Answers, on the other hand, will offer a list of recommendations that may include a sponsored suggestion. For example, if you ask for “the best language apps for an upcoming trip,” you may see a sponsored result for Duolingo. That result will have the label “Sponsored” with information about the app below.

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