Google Search's latest smart upgrades can be on the lookout for news before it breaks

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s upgrading Search with the capabilities of Gemini 3.5 Flash.

Search agents will let you watch for news on particular topics, or even track price changes.

Agentic coding can turn your Search results into an interactive mini app.

Google embracing AI in Search has led to a subtle, but incredibly important shift in how we get responses to our queries, pivoting from examples to actual answers. The quality of those answers is getting better all the time, not just in terms of accuracy and completeness, but also in their scope, incorporating rich new ways of communicating information. This year at I/O 2026, Google is sharing its latest big advancements for Search, including programmable information agents and access to agentic coding.

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First off, Google’s connecting Search to one of its latest models, Gemini 3.5 Flash. And besides that upgrade making Search more efficient at delivering the information you’re looking for, Search is just getting plain smarter about how it operates — like how your text box will now automatically expand as you need more room to spell out even your most complicated questions. You’ll start seeing that change in effect as of today.

Google has long let you keep an eye on topics you’re interested in with alerts, giving you a ping when new content is published on a particular keyword. Now Google is taking that to the next level with Search agents.

Agents are fundamentally similar to alerts, but operate (big surprise here) much more intelligently. That means you can task an agent with jobs like being on the lookout for new musical collaborations between your favorite artists, or having it watch prices and let you know when something you’ve had your eye on finally becomes affordable. Access to agents opens this summer, with availability at least initially restricted to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.

Speaking of agents, Search’s agentic booking capabilities are getting an upgrade, expanding to handle reservations are more diverse business types. These changes should hit all Google users in the US this summer.

When a straight answer doesn’t quite satisfy your thirst for knowledge, agentic coding in Search may be able to lend a hand. The Gemini Flash 3.5 and Antigravity-powered tool lets you build mini apps right in Search, demonstrating complicated topics in an interactive way, or even developing a whole wellness plan, complete with diet and exercise goals. This one also lands this summer, arriving first for AI Pro and AI Ultra users.

Finally, Google’s making another big push on Personal Intelligence, empowering AI Mode in Search to start tapping in to what Gemini knows about you and enabling it to access content it might need across your Google account. There’s no delay here — Personal Intelligence starts hitting AI mode globally as of today.

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