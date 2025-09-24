Google Search Live is out of beta and ready to help you make matcha

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s new Search Live feature is rolling out to English-language users in the US.

Search Live allows for real-time multimodal exchanges with Google AI.

The feature was initially previewed in beta in June.

Google introduced Search Live, a new addition to its AI Mode search functionality, back in June. It works a lot like Gemini Live, facilitating an interaction that mimics a back-and-forth conversation with Google, but with a twist: Search Live also incorporates your camera feed, letting you ask questions about the world around you. Until today, Search Live has been an opt-in Labs feature. But now, it’s available much more broadly.

Starting today, Google says that Search Live is out of beta in the US. English-language users on can now have a real-time exchange with AI Mode inside the Google app, without having to opt in or download any additional applications.

Google announced Search Live’s broader availability with a list of suggested use cases. You might use the feature to, say, learn the steps to make matcha, asking questions about tools and ingredients along the way, or troubleshoot your finicky electronics by letting Google see what you’re looking at in real time.

Given how prone AI-powered Search has been thus far to provide dubious information as confidently as it relays hard facts, relying on Search Live for something as complex as troubleshooting home theater issues sounds like a frustrating proposition. Google clarifies you’re able to ask Search Live for citations for anything that sounds iffy, though, so you’re able to double-check its work if you need to.

Search Live is rolling out in the Google app for English-language users in the US starting today, on both Android and iOS. You may not have access just yet (I don’t), but once you do, you’ll be able to access Search Live by tapping a new Live icon that’ll appear below the search bar in the Google app.

