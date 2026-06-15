Google's AI Mode can now keep track of information for you

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has launched information agents for AI Ultra subscribers.

Users can create information agents to track information and get timely updates.

Information agents will expand to more users in the summer.

At I/O 2026, Google announced Search agents, which will let users create AI agents for multiple tasks. The company also said it’ll start things off by introducing information agents in the summer. Now, it’s finally happening.

Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google Search, has shared in an X post that information agents are now available for AI Ultra subscribers.

rmstein / X

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With this, users can ask AI Mode to keep them updated on pretty much anything, and it will create an information agent to handle the task. The agent will intelligently keep track of information across blogs, news websites, social platforms, and more. When it spots a change or an update that’s relevant to your query, it will send you an update.

The company says that you can use this for things like apartment hunting or keeping up with the latest sneaker drops. In an example shared by Google, a user asks AI Mode to keep them updated on sneaker collabs or drops from their favorite athletes. The agent then sends them an update via the Google app about a new sneaker announcement from A’ja Wilson. It also sends a follow-up notification once the sneakers actually go on sale.

This can prove to be useful for many other things as well. You could ask information agents to let you know when your favorite artist announces a concert in your city, or when tickets for an upcoming movie go live. If they work as advertised, you’ll be able to sit back and relax with the knowledge that your AI agent will send you a notification with any noteworthy updates.

Information agents are available for AI Ultra subscribers in all AI Mode languages and markets. AI Pro subscribers will likely get access to search agents soon as well. Stein said that the company will expand agents to more users in the summer.

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